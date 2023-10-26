3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing You Have Worked Really Hard On And Never Had The Courage To Share?
It can be anything, I just want people to have a safe space to share, maybe even receive feedback or motivation or anything that you have not been brave enough to request yet.
Well I guess I'll be the first one. Here's something I've been working on
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1SRozI1SJajF4Di33FuTCHJ8E4DiaOzSlaa-VeyCx8MM/edit?usp=sharing
A Cookie Run scary story. A few days ago I changed some things from it and it was pretty good. Also my Full Combos in Colorful Stage
my art