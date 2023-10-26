It can be anything, I just want people to have a safe space to share, maybe even receive feedback or motivation or anything that you have not been brave enough to request yet.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Well I guess I'll be the first one. Here's something I've been working on
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1SRozI1SJajF4Di33FuTCHJ8E4DiaOzSlaa-VeyCx8MM/edit?usp=sharing

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
The Amazing Fluffernaut
Add photo comments
POST

#2

A Cookie Run scary story. A few days ago I changed some things from it and it was pretty good. Also my Full Combos in Colorful Stage

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
FunnyBunny
Add photo comments
POST
#3

my art

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
shanila.pheonix_
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish