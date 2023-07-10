2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is A Sentence You Are Proud Of Writing?
Whether an essay for school with fantastic, well-phrased logic or the thoughts of your protagonist as they fight a dragon in your newest fantasy novel, the way you tell your story is just as important as what it says. Show us your voice! Show us whatever sentence woke you up at midnight, yearning to be put down on paper, or the one that you hopped around the room in giddy excitement because you were so proud of writing it.
All writers are talented at something...show how this comes out in a single sentence. You can use more than one sentence if it is a great paragraph, but try to keep it short. The poetry and feeling the sentence provokes, though it is only a few words, should be meaningful. Have fun with this and I can't wait to see your brilliant replies!
This post may include affiliate links.
From my newest novel (I came up with this only yesterday, in like 5 minutes. Should I edit it?):
"he wove a web of legend around the world, cocooning it safely in the mandala of silken folds, stretching tendrils from one end of the earth to the other and ensnaring it in the tangled mass of his accomplishments and beliefs. Then he sucked the life out of the world, and dropped it, a dried husk, in the corner of the universe, where it lay, gathering dust for the rest of time."
I've already answered but I also like the first paragraph of this book.
"I open my eyes to complete and absolute blackness. Not the spooky, shadowy monster-filled blackness of dark caves and black forests. Not the peaceful blackness of night time, which is full of stars and crickets and cool air. This blackness had no monsters or stars or crickets. This blackness was empty. It had no soul or thought, no story or feeling–it was simply a gap. An empty gap, torn between two worlds. A gaping, endless, abyss. And I was inside it."