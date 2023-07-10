Whether an essay for school with fantastic, well-phrased logic or the thoughts of your protagonist as they fight a dragon in your newest fantasy novel, the way you tell your story is just as important as what it says. Show us your voice! Show us whatever sentence woke you up at midnight, yearning to be put down on paper, or the one that you hopped around the room in giddy excitement because you were so proud of writing it.

All writers are talented at something...show how this comes out in a single sentence. You can use more than one sentence if it is a great paragraph, but try to keep it short. The poetry and feeling the sentence provokes, though it is only a few words, should be meaningful. Have fun with this and I can't wait to see your brilliant replies!