Hey Pandas, What Is A Physical Or Emotional Trait That You Find Attractive, But No One Else Seems To Understand?
What trait do you find attractive?
Salt’n pepper hair on a guy….
Most women my age ( 40+ ) still seem to expect a ( 40+ ) man to dye his hair to cover up the grey, but I find it sexy :)
Thin lips on women, the current trend is "the fuller the better" but I find thinner ones cute.
Being optimistic. People like me who see the better in the world always make me smile:)
People who are nice to little kids