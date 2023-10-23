What trait do you find attractive? 

#1

Salt’n pepper hair on a guy….
Most women my age ( 40+ ) still seem to expect a ( 40+ ) man to dye his hair to cover up the grey, but I find it sexy :)

2points
Lizz
#2

Thin lips on women, the current trend is "the fuller the better" but I find thinner ones cute.

2points
Bored Retsuko
#3

Being optimistic. People like me who see the better in the world always make me smile:)

1point
GhostlySnail (she/her)
#4

People who are nice to little kids

1point
Tiramisu
