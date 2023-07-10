1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is A Haiku You Wrote Recently That You Want To Share?
Haiku's are short poems, often about nature, that follow a pattern--five syllables on one line, seven on the next, and five on the last. Which funny or thought-provoking haiku's have you written recently?
Gray stone, unfeeling
Forever a stone until
turned to sand by time
This is my most recent. I try to write at least one poem a week even if they are just little haiku's.