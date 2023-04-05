I sewed my entire family (me, my husband, 2 daughters, 2 sons, and a dog) historically accurate colonial costumes (yes the dog got one too) and we all wore them and talked in colonial English for a week straight.

#3

When the shops were empty, everyone buying all the food, I could not get a tin of beans. All I could think of eating was beans. When supplies came back to normal and panic buying calmed down, I went Bean mad. Beans 3 times a day, a tin of beans at least each meal. I was beans mad for weeks, did not need to use the stairs to get to bed, I could fart my way up.