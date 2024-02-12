1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Games Are Unique To Your Family Or Your Family Created?
For example, some families re-gift a silly item or hide a figurine at each other's homes. In my family, we took a 2 x 3-inch (maybe?) school picture of our son and hide it around the house for someone to find. The first to find it says they found it but doesn't tell. The last to locate it gets to re-hide it. We've been playing this game for 2 years now, and it's weirdly fun.
