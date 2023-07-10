6submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Does Your Hair Look Like Right Now?
Hi guys, can’t wait to see your lovely hair!
My Hair’s Been Falling Out Lately (Stress?? Puberty?? Who Knows) So It’s A Little Thin And Limp Sorry
I Love My Curtain Bangssssssssss! (Also Once Again Im So Fucking Sorryyyyy For Accidentally Making The Exact Same Post)
Kind Of Cheating Since It’s An Older Pic, But My Hair Looks Better In It
I Got Curtain Bangs! Or, At Least, Something Vaguely Resembling Curtain Bangs? (Mask To Protect Secret Identity)
I Got Curtain Bangs Like A Month Ago And I Love Them. Also That Thing Covering My Face's Name Is Linda
I Had To Hold My Hair :|
Omg wait a sec... I posted the exact same post not realizing that this one existed! NOOOOO! IM NOT A COPYCAT IM SO SORRY I NEVER MEANT TO DO THIS WHAT AN AWKWARD COINCIDENCEEEEEEEEEEEE! 😅😭
its ok lmao
Apparently I also made the same post... great minds think alike, I guess? The weird thing is that I did not submit a list addition to your post (because I didn't know it existed) but bp decided to put my submission from my own post on your post?
