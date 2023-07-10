Hi guys, can’t wait to see your lovely hair!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

My Hair’s Been Falling Out Lately (Stress?? Puberty?? Who Knows) So It’s A Little Thin And Limp Sorry

My Hair’s Been Falling Out Lately (Stress?? Puberty?? Who Knows) So It’s A Little Thin And Limp Sorry

Report

1point
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
POST
Tiramisu
Tiramisu
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nevermind that, do you wear glasses Queen Amidhaara?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

I Love My Curtain Bangssssssssss! (Also Once Again Im So Fucking Sorryyyyy For Accidentally Making The Exact Same Post)

I Love My Curtain Bangssssssssss! (Also Once Again Im So Fucking Sorryyyyy For Accidentally Making The Exact Same Post)

Report

1point
MissMushroom (she/her)
POST
Tiramisu
Tiramisu
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Weeeeooooooo weeeeooooo here comes the censor police

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

Kind Of Cheating Since It’s An Older Pic, But My Hair Looks Better In It

Kind Of Cheating Since It’s An Older Pic, But My Hair Looks Better In It

Report

1point
Tiramisu
POST
Julie S
Julie S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice to put a face to a name

1
1point
reply
#4

I Got Curtain Bangs! Or, At Least, Something Vaguely Resembling Curtain Bangs? (Mask To Protect Secret Identity)

I Got Curtain Bangs! Or, At Least, Something Vaguely Resembling Curtain Bangs? (Mask To Protect Secret Identity)

Report

1point
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

I Got Curtain Bangs Like A Month Ago And I Love Them. Also That Thing Covering My Face's Name Is Linda

I Got Curtain Bangs Like A Month Ago And I Love Them. Also That Thing Covering My Face's Name Is Linda

Report

0points
MissMushroom (she/her)
POST
#6

I Had To Hold My Hair :|

I Had To Hold My Hair :|

Report

0points
𝕊𝕙𝕪 𝔻𝕣𝕒𝕘𝕠𝕟 (𝕤𝕙𝕖/𝕙𝕖𝕣) 󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish