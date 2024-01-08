Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, What Do You Think About The Epstein List?
10points

Open list submissions 0submissions

Open list clock1week left

Ask Pandas

Hey Pandas, What Do You Think About The Epstein List?

Community member
Jeffrey Epstein was a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting federal sex-trafficking charges. He was known to associate with powerful figures such as former President Bill Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew. Epstein’s list refers to the names of more than 170 associates of Epstein who were mentioned in court documents related to a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, an alleged trafficking victim, against Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. The names are expected to be revealed in January 2024, after a ruling from a US judge. Some of the names on the list may include alleged perpetrators, co-conspirators, employees, witnesses, or victims of Epstein’s sex trafficking network. The list may also contain people who had only a passing connection to Epstein, such as those who flew on his plane or visited his homes. The release of the list may have significant implications for the reputation and legal status of some of the individuals involved.

