Hey Pandas, What Do You Know About The Chinese People Protesting For Freedom?
Hey Pandas, What Do You Know About The Chinese People Protesting For Freedom?

The videos show people not only protesting against the draconian Zero covid policy but also against the current regime, telling Xi Jinping to step down. Today we have seen videos of tanks in the streets.

I for one am proud of the Chinese people standing up for themselves and wish them luck in succeeding. What do you think? Do you know anyone in China? Can anyone translate any of the videos for us?

Annette V
Annette V
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Read more »
