Hey Pandas, What Do Guys Secretly Like Most About Women?

I'm dying to know, what do guys look for when looking for a serious relationship?

Do you care about things like big lips, big eyes and big bu**s? Girls seem to think this makes men go crazy but whenever I read about what guys really like about ladies, those things never come up!

So please tell me! (I'm doing research for material I'm writing for women to know how to attract the right guy for them - so many ladies complain they can't find the right guy and I am wondering if maybe the way they act or dress or live is making it harder for them.

So grateful for any information you guys can give. Everything will stay anonymous and really want to know details: lifestyle choices, physical appearance, personality, family, beliefs - whatever! What's your preference? Thanks so much in advance.