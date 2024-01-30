Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, What Do Guys Secretly Like Most About Women?

Open list submissions 0submissions

Open list clock1week left

Ask Pandas, Community

Hey Pandas, What Do Guys Secretly Like Most About Women?

Parisien MamaParisien Mama
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

10

Open list comments

0

Plus add imageAdd Answer
Plus add imageAdd Answer
ADVERTISEMENT

I'm dying to know, what do guys look for when looking for a serious relationship?

Do you care about things like big lips, big eyes and big bu**s? Girls seem to think this makes men go crazy but whenever I read about what guys really like about ladies, those things never come up!

So please tell me! (I'm doing research for material I'm writing for women to know how to attract the right guy for them - so many ladies complain they can't find the right guy and I am wondering if maybe the way they act or dress or live is making it harder for them.

So grateful for any information you guys can give. Everything will stay anonymous and really want to know details: lifestyle choices, physical appearance, personality, family, beliefs - whatever! What's your preference? Thanks so much in advance.

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish
Vote arrow up

10

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

10

Open list comments

0

Parisien Mama
Parisien Mama
Parisien Mama
Parisien Mama
Author, Community member

Mama and kitty mama who loves traveling, photography and tons of other things. Right now my biggest passion is helping ladies become the best version of themselves and learning what that looks like for each of them on a personal level.

Also studying computer programming so I can someday finally get my own website up and running!

(Used to be on social media but taking a break to focus on my career goals among other things.)

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Ask Pandas
Homepage
Trending
Ask Pandas
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Ask Pandas Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda