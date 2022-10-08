Hey Pandas, What Can I Do If My Dog Sitter, Who Was Supposed To Stay At My House Overnight, Didn’t And Neglected My Two Havanese?

I found out that my dog sitter was not staying at my house and was only coming by once a day to let my dogs out. Also committed identity fraud on me. I noticed after 5 sittings for 2-12 days each that the last one she did my neighbors commented that they never saw her or my dogs for 12 days. I confronted her after reviewing my cameras outside of every entry and verifying this and she just stuttered and asked what she could do to make it up to me. I discussed with her mother and her boss. Her Mother defended her saying that she had told me she wouldn't be here overnight (Lie) and that she had early morning clients. Her boss refuted this lie. And the identity fraud is no small issue. Any suggestions?