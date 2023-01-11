#1

From Dune by Frank Herbert:“I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me and through me. And when it has gone past I will turn the inner eye to see its path. Where the fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain.”



I often have anxiety , fear, and second guess myself. This is the quote I reference to myself when trying to overcome these feelings.