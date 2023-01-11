Is there a book or movie quote that you try to incorporate into your life and behavior? What is it? Why?

From Dune by Frank Herbert:“I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me and through me. And when it has gone past I will turn the inner eye to see its path. Where the fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain.”

I often have anxiety , fear, and second guess myself. This is the quote I reference to myself when trying to overcome these feelings.

"The past is a foreign country, they do things differently there..." From The Go between..... Hindsight is a wonderful thing, we can overthink events from our past..... But we can never really comprehend why?

I've heard in a few different movies something to the effect of, "Courage isn't the absence of fear. It's deciding that what you want to do for yourself or for someone else, is more important." Whenever I feel afraid, I remember that philosophy.

