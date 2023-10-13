Deja vu has been around forever. Mandela Effect, however, has only been around for about 15 years. I suspect that one is related to the Hadron Collider. What are YOUR theories/thoughts?

Hello my name is Jerry Hicks and I am one of the founders of the International Mandela Effect Conference. One thing that I have focused on for many years is the possible cause to such an effect. Just last month I gave a full talk about it. That talk can be found on the International Mandela Effect Conference (IMEC) YouTube page. Here: https://youtu.be/UPbF6nc7tvE?si=1paxK-Z8f65Q5nU6

The DarkWolf's Den Show
