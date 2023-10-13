1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Theories On Why Deja Vu And The Mandela Effect Happen?
Deja vu has been around forever. Mandela Effect, however, has only been around for about 15 years. I suspect that one is related to the Hadron Collider. What are YOUR theories/thoughts?
Hello my name is Jerry Hicks and I am one of the founders of the International Mandela Effect Conference. One thing that I have focused on for many years is the possible cause to such an effect. Just last month I gave a full talk about it. That talk can be found on the International Mandela Effect Conference (IMEC) YouTube page. Here: https://youtu.be/UPbF6nc7tvE?si=1paxK-Z8f65Q5nU6