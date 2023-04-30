Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, What Are Some Trends You Think Will Exist In The Next 50-100 Years?
10points

0submissions

1week left

Ask Pandas, Community11 hours ago

Hey Pandas, What Are Some Trends You Think Will Exist In The Next 50-100 Years?

StrangeOneStrangeOne
Community member
Add Answer
Add Answer

Please do not put today's trends you think will not exist. Do think about where you see trends headed based on current ones and the shifts in society. Please keep this a fun thread, and be respectful.

One trend I can envision is skin dying, just like hair dying. But not the entire body. I'm talking about dying parts of the body green, purple, red, pink, blue, and creating different effects.

I'm certainly not the first person to have thought about it, as it's a thing in the Galaxy High School movie. That scene has been the only thing that has stuck with me.

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Author, Community member

Hello. I don't really know what to put here. My POV isn't always the popular opinion, I do like toying with Devil's Advocate, and thinking outside the box.
I treat everyone with respect, so please respect me.
You'll find that I gravitate to lifestyle, worldly, nature, culture and other social interest topics.

Read more »
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Ask Pandas
Homepage
Trending
Ask Pandas
Homepage
Next in Ask Pandas
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda