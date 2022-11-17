3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Really Bad Movie Reboots ?
Jem and the Holograms movie
it's horrible don't whatch it
Let's be honest. The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy was a soft reboot. As far as I'm concerned, Disney's real continuity ends with the Book of Boba Fett.
The 2020 live action Mortal Kombat movie. It was not really game accurate and there was a lot of stuff that should’ve been in there and lots of stuff that shouldn’t have.(I haven’t even watched it tbh lol, but I probably won’t because my favorite character scorpion is mis represented). This is gonna sound weird but the animated MK Legenda movies are better, I recommend them. K have a nice day.