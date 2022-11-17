Share your opinion.

#1

Jem and the Holograms movie

it's horrible don't whatch it

Spleens the cat fan 🇵🇭
#2

Let's be honest. The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy was a soft reboot. As far as I'm concerned, Disney's real continuity ends with the Book of Boba Fett.

Dobbys Boggart
#3

The 2020 live action Mortal Kombat movie. It was not really game accurate and there was a lot of stuff that should’ve been in there and lots of stuff that shouldn’t have.(I haven’t even watched it tbh lol, but I probably won’t because my favorite character scorpion is mis represented). This is gonna sound weird but the animated MK Legenda movies are better, I recommend them. K have a nice day.

????
