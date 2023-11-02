#1 There is a difference between gender and sex. Sex is the body you were born in. You don’t have to resonate with your sex. You could also be born intersex where your bodily functions and genes don’t align. Here are some genders you may not have known about. Gender outlaw, Omnigender, Polygender, Pangender, Bigender, and Third gender.

Here’s some resources if you want to know more.

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/types-of-gender-identity#support

https://young.scot/get-informed/gender-identity-terms/

https://www.thetrevorproject.org/resources/category/gender-identity/

I hope this helps. I also don’t know what my gender identity is.

#4 It’s very very simple. If you are a male (penis), you are a boy/man. You can be a father brother son husband. The correct pronouns are he/him. If you’re a female (vagina), you are a girl/woman. You can be a mother sister daughter wife. The correct pronouns are she/her. This is the way it is. This is the way it works. You have no say in the matter. “Identity” and gender is not self declarable. Gender is not fluid