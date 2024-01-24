#2

what if in a pizza the marinara sauce was poison and the crust was an antidote so natural selection can take care of those weirdos who leave the crust behind



you know those beads that are translucent and glittery? what if i just take a string and took equal amounts of two different colored beads and just tie the ends but not together. just leave them dangling on their own. they would look like a beaded version of those sour gummy worms and that would be kinda sick and goofy(yes i have reached my beaded bracelets phase and have been looking for the next opportunity to buy cute glittery beads and string)



gummy worms have more bones in them than real worms (gelatin)



someone could have licked your elbow in your sleep and you would never know



what happens to things you forget? do they just... disappear? or do they enter a corner of my mind that i didn't know existed?





whats wrong with my brain