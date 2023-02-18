Just curious! What are some fun riddles that you’ve heard, read, or made up? Either a classic, a new one, or a random joke.

Preferably, don’t post the answer, and let others figure it out.

Let’s get the brain working!

1.

1. “What is greater than love, more evil than hate. The poor have it, the rich need it, and if you eat it, you’ll die.”

2. A king has two sons. He is growing old, and wishes to retire. To determine who takes the throne next, he proposes a test.
“Each of my sons will race on horseback around the castle. Whichever son’s horse crosses /last/, will have the throne.”
The princes stood by the finish line by their horses for days, each one waiting for the other to begin. Finally, the wise woman comes out, and says something to them. They quickly leap to horseback and begin riding as fast as they can towards the finish.
What did the wise woman say?


