There are lyrics that stick to our heads sometimes that can make you happy, sad/cry, angry or even some where you just still ponder what they mean/confuse you, etc;

They just strike a cord in a way that now floats in our brain.

These can be lyrics from just this week/today or those you have heard for years. From a song that you like or you don't particularly like it but there's a part that sticks out to you.

If the song that has your favorite lyrics is in a different language, please give a translation. ^^

Example:

"I mustn't forget to throw in a light joke,

& some smooth talk here & there

& to always smile & please everybody."

- Bitter Chocolate Decoration by Syudou.

The whole song I completely relate to, though the above lyrics I feel capture a glimpse into what it's like being a people pleaser or at least that's how I interpret it.