There are lyrics that stick to our heads sometimes that can make you happy, sad/cry, angry or even some where you just still ponder what they mean/confuse you, etc;

They just strike a cord in a way that now floats in our brain.

These can be lyrics from just this week/today or those you have heard for years. From a song that you like or you don't particularly like it but there's a part that sticks out to you.

If the song that has your favorite lyrics is in a different language, please give a translation. ^^

Example:

"I mustn't forget to throw in a light joke,

& some smooth talk here & there

& to always smile & please everybody."

- Bitter Chocolate Decoration by Syudou.

The whole song I completely relate to, though the above lyrics I feel capture a glimpse into what it's like being a people pleaser or at least that's how I interpret it.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

“So how’s it feel? How’s it feel to be so loved, yet so alone?” -S3x sells by lovejoy

“I don't miss you
I miss the thought of what we were
'Cause this is the part where I shut up
And let you infest my brain
Wrap your arms around my cortex
Dig you in and let you drain
You'll never get rid of me
Oh, I'm like a f*****g disease
I'll make a home in your gut
'Cause it's somewhere warm to sleep!” -It’s all futile, it’s all pointless! by lovejoy again lol

Report

0points
DustTea
POST
DustTea (Submission author)
DustTea
Community Member
4 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

there are a lot of good quotes from Lovejoy’s songs. I really like: “why can’t you be a d¡ck? why must you be so nice? It’s hard for me to move on, when i don’t really hate you.” -Perfume

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish