Hey Pandas, What Are Some Lyrics To Songs That Have Stayed In Your Head Rent Free?
There are lyrics that stick to our heads sometimes that can make you happy, sad/cry, angry or even some where you just still ponder what they mean/confuse you, etc;
They just strike a cord in a way that now floats in our brain.
These can be lyrics from just this week/today or those you have heard for years. From a song that you like or you don't particularly like it but there's a part that sticks out to you.
If the song that has your favorite lyrics is in a different language, please give a translation. ^^
Example:
"I mustn't forget to throw in a light joke,
& some smooth talk here & there
& to always smile & please everybody."
- Bitter Chocolate Decoration by Syudou.
The whole song I completely relate to, though the above lyrics I feel capture a glimpse into what it's like being a people pleaser or at least that's how I interpret it.
“So how’s it feel? How’s it feel to be so loved, yet so alone?” -S3x sells by lovejoy
“I don't miss you
I miss the thought of what we were
'Cause this is the part where I shut up
And let you infest my brain
Wrap your arms around my cortex
Dig you in and let you drain
You'll never get rid of me
Oh, I'm like a f*****g disease
I'll make a home in your gut
'Cause it's somewhere warm to sleep!” -It’s all futile, it’s all pointless! by lovejoy again lol
there are a lot of good quotes from Lovejoy’s songs. I really like: “why can’t you be a d¡ck? why must you be so nice? It’s hard for me to move on, when i don’t really hate you.” -Perfume