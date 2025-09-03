2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Good Weird Questions To Ask Someone To Get To Know Them Better?
Sometimes the best way to get to know someone isn’t by asking the usual stuff like 'What do you do?' or 'Where are you from?' Weird, unexpected questions can spark the funniest and most memorable conversations. So Pandas, what are your favorite quirky or offbeat questions to ask when you want to break the ice?
I've seen a video where a girl asked her Tinder matches "What's your most controversial opinion?" This question has allowed her to dodge bullets like Neo in Matrix. I think it's a good question to assess a person's moral values and filter out the biggest trash right off the bat.
Your father must have been a thief.....
Because he has stolen two stars from the skies and put them in your eyes.