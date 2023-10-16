Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Went on a ferry with our students. Asked the kitchen staff for a small cake as it was the birthday of one of our students.
Ended up getting a super professional cake that probably wouldn't have been cheap had we had to pay for it. Thanks, dear Princess Seaways staff people! :)

Natalie Bohrteller
#2

When I was a lot younger, I went to Not Your Average Joes a lot, and I always ordered the same thing: a pizza with black olives. They happened to be out one time, and the manager went to the store to buy us olives for my pizza.

Isa's left eye
