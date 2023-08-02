2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Annoys You The Most About Bored Panda Nowadays?
Weekly tattoo mishaps, daily AITA posts, regular reddit reposts, etc. What annoys you the most and what kind of content would you want to bring back?
This post may include affiliate links.
all the stuff you mentioned, plus the trolls, plus the weird formatting, plus the automatic banning system.
I love the tattoo fails posts, and the AITA posts. And the malicious compliance ones too. And the world photos. And the things that look like other things posts. And the cute animal posts. I like all the things that are funny or cute or interesting or just distracting. It's nice to drop out of my busy day for a ten or fifteen minute scroll through Bored Panda. ❤️