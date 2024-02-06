If the object of your affection likes these lines then you have found your one true love.

#1

Did you fall from Heaven? Because it looks like you landed on your face.

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
#2

I want to tickle your belly button. From the inside.

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
#3

There will be only seven planets in the solar system tonight after I destroy Uranus.

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
#4

are you my appendix? cuz theres just this feeling i have inside that makes me want to take you out

shanila.pheonix_
#5

Are you looking for a stud? cause I've got the std, all I need is u

Nuker.YT
