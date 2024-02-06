5submissions
Hey Pandas, Valentine’s Day Will Soon Be Upon Us, In Honor Of This Day, Let’s Share Some Wrong Pick-Up Lines
If the object of your affection likes these lines then you have found your one true love.
Did you fall from Heaven? Because it looks like you landed on your face.
I want to tickle your belly button. From the inside.
There will be only seven planets in the solar system tonight after I destroy Uranus.
are you my appendix? cuz theres just this feeling i have inside that makes me want to take you out
Are you looking for a stud? cause I've got the std, all I need is u