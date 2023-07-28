I'm sure I'm not the only one who wants to see people's beautiful eyes! I'm not forcing. 

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Heres Mine... Pls Ignore The First Post Omfgggggg Ygdgwuhdjgeuwhduw

Heres Mine... Pls Ignore The First Post Omfgggggg Ygdgwuhdjgeuwhduw

Report

0points
ChexmyLicks/🇯🇵
POST

#2

Abundelakaka

Abundelakaka

Report

-1point
ChexmyLicks/🇯🇵
POST
ChexmyLicks/🇯🇵 (Submission author)
ChexmyLicks/🇯🇵
Community Member
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA I MADE A MISTAKE LOLLLLLLL PLS IGNORE THIS OMFG I DIDNT KNOW WHAT THIS MEANS

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish