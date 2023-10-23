If you are stuck and not sure what to wear for Halloween this year ask for help from other pandas! Got a cool costume? Show us!

Head On A Platter

Halloween is one of my favorite holidays because you get to be creative and be whatever you want for the day. Cool breezes, oranges and red leaves on the ground, and ghosts and goblins, witches and pirates roaming the neighborhoods in search of Halloween gold: candy. Jackpot if it's full-size candy bars. Costumes can be expensive,b but they don't have to be. My favorite homemade costume was 'a head on a platter', easily made out of a cardboard box and things I already had around the house. This year, I challenge you to send your most creative, inexpensive Halloween costume and makeup ideas. Let your creativity thrive and let your freak flag wave high! Trick or treat!

