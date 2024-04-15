Show me some of the cool, big, small, or just plain weird animals you know of! If you've only heard of them, great! If you've seen them, even better! Make sure you can explain a little bit about the animal. Tell me what makes it so weird! Does it have a strange feature or behavior? Is it specifically one gender? Make sure to give me some amazing animals!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

Aye Aye. They Have Long Fingers That They Use To Tap Trees And Scoop Insects Out Of Small Holes

Aye Aye. They Have Long Fingers That They Use To Tap Trees And Scoop Insects Out Of Small Holes

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Alley Childress
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Abnormal Shrimp, The World's First Apex Predator, Lived 508 Million Years Ago

Abnormal Shrimp, The World's First Apex Predator, Lived 508 Million Years Ago

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Elyse Childress
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Pallas Cats

Pallas Cats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload from computerUpload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish