Hey Pandas, Show Me A Pic Of The Strangest Animal You’ve Seen Or Heard Of
Show me some of the cool, big, small, or just plain weird animals you know of! If you've only heard of them, great! If you've seen them, even better! Make sure you can explain a little bit about the animal. Tell me what makes it so weird! Does it have a strange feature or behavior? Is it specifically one gender? Make sure to give me some amazing animals!
Aye Aye. They Have Long Fingers That They Use To Tap Trees And Scoop Insects Out Of Small Holes
Abnormal Shrimp, The World's First Apex Predator, Lived 508 Million Years Ago
Pallas Cats
Not the strangest, but everyone deserves to know about them
