ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe a heavenly being or entity or angel or what you prefer to call them shows up when you're in danger, or maybe a divine intervention shows up for you when you're at your lowest and you feel like you can't go on.

there's no problem too big or too small for divine intervention. rveryone is valued and everyone matters. I'd really be interested in hearing all of your stories.

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish