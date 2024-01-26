#1

I’ve shared this story before, but I think it’s worth sharing again.



I’m Muslim, and that means I can’t have alcohol. Seems simple enough, until you realize that pretty much anything that contains flavoring extract is likely to have alcohol. And before anyone says it, no, baking/cooking does not “cook off the alcohol” entirely, there is always a trace amount remaining no matter how long it’s heated. Anyway, sometimes people would bake cookies and bring them into class to share, and since I follow this dietary restriction, I just wouldn’t eat from it. I never held it against anyone, because it was my personal choice. One of my friends asked me why I wasn’t eating, so I politely explained. Then, some months later, when the person brought cookies to class again, she told me that she’d bought an imitation flavoring without alcohol to use, and baked the cookies with that this time. Just so that I, the only Muslim in the class and following this restriction by my own choice, would also be able to eat what she’d brought to share. Even after that day, whenever anyone brought anything, they made sure that it was without flavoring. I’m really thankful for them, even though I tried to tell them it was alright, that they didn’t need to, but they still did. I think about this often, I think I can learn a lot from it.