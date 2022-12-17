Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, Post An Excerpt Of A Book You Are Working On Writing
10points

0submissions

1week left

Challenge4 hours ago

Hey Pandas, Post An Excerpt Of A Book You Are Working On Writing

the vintage macaron (she/her)the vintage macaron (she/her)
Community member
Add Image
Add Image

Whether you’re a fan of action, comedy, drama, fantasy, horror, mystery, romance, thriller, or any other genre, here’s your time to shine! Post an excerpt of a book you’re working on writing. There’s no rules or regulations on what you should or shouldn’t write — just let your creativity freely flow and don’t be afraid that nobody will like it ‘cause I certainly will! I can’t wait to see what you’ll come up with!

Download

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish
the vintage macaron (she/her)
the vintage macaron (she/her)
Author, Community member

salut! here’s some macarons… take one would you? I’m a 12 old girl who hopes to become a therapist when i grow up. a budding poet & a hopefully soon-to-be owner of a cat. i’ve been on boredpanda for 8 months now but haven’t found the time to create an account ‘til now. a proud owner of headless roach’s head & i keep zara the squid in an aquarium on my desk hehe.

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business that mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda