I like taking pictures. I enjoy traveling. And I enjoy looking at pics from all over the world. So will post some photo challenges here once in a while with different topics and titles. This time: Waterfalls! It would be great if you also could name it (if there's a name) and name its location.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

Seljalandsfoss In Iceland - Behind The Waterfall

Seljalandsfoss In Iceland - Behind The Waterfall Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Ban-One
Add photo comments
POST
snowman78 avatar
Ban-One (Submission author)
Ban-One
Community Member
3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great....on the preview it was correct. Not it's a sideways-waterfall, defying gravity. I'll post another. But until then: Enjoy!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload from computerUpload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish