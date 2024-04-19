3submissions
Hey Pandas, Name A Fact That Will Likely Offend People In Public
I just want to know whether you also have facts that could get you lynched like I do.
For my fact, the Catholic Church profited off, funded and helped manage and expedite the Atlantic slave trade which shaped modern racism and bigotry as we know it. And they said that people of colour were “lesser humans” in order to receive more profits.
Encouraged by a Papal decree of 1452, which allowed colonial powers such as Spain and Portugal to enslave people in Africa and the "New World " if they didn't convert to Christianity.
if you cant pass in American public school, you're either a slug, or a genuine, pure idiot. honors dont mean s**t, and doing well is borderline bare minimum. A great deal of this is due to the school system wanting to cover their asses so they don't look racist, or sexist, or ableist, or some other random "ist"
You have a point considering that most education systems in the us are either unfair, corrupt or poor. So they try anything to relieve more funding.
White privilege is real. Im a white guy and i can see it.