First sorry, this is so long. A bit of background. About 2 years ago my middle child told us they were non-binary. I will admit that at first, my wife and I felt like they were too young to even understand what that meant. But after a few weeks of discussion, we came to understand that they knew precisely what they were telling us, and we were the idiots who failed to get it.

Anyways, this year, they have decided to come out to the school. And so the school opted to add their non-binary status to their existing IEP. All this basically means is that the guidance counselor needs to make herself available to talk to my kid if they need an adult.

They have already experienced quite a bit of bullying since coming out, but we discussed this with the school, and to the district's credit, they are serious about squashing this nonsense. I won't say this is no longer a concern, but I am confident that the school and administration are serious about making my kid feel safe. Even so, they really fight to go to school, and there are some early signs of depression and anxiety. This part is difficult for me, as I struggled with both of these issues my whole life (I'm in my 40s).

I guess my question is this. What do you wish your parents understood? What do you wish you could tell them if they weren't your parents? And what can I do to make their lives just a bit better?