#1

I bus, host, sometimes help the kitchen in a restaurant. Work was awful today. My feet hurt. My back is killing me. It was non stop running food, getting drinks, bussing tables, etc all day! It's Mother's Day, which when you work in a restaurant is already hectic. It's been hectic since Friday, so I'm already sore and fried. Well today the dishwasher for the restaurant kitchen, we have another kitchen down stairs for banquets, broke. So we had to wash everything by hand. It was impossible to keep up on and a few hours in there's literally no spots to put dishes. Just stacks of dishes everywhere. Now we run out of silver for the tables and there still alot of rezos and walk in's. Now since there is literally no place to wash them, so the solution was to use the dishwasher in the downstairs kitchen. The kitchen that is down 3 flights of stairs from the restaurant. I'm carrying racks of silver that's is super heavy. I'd be nervous that I might fall and crack my head open, but I'm so done at this point that I'm like 'que sera sera, at least then my shift would be over.' I had to do this a few times, and it was just alot. I knew it'd be alot of work today but God damn! Now finally, only 20 minutes left when my assistant manager told me I needed to stay. Not asked, needed! I figured she would, she always asks. She started a few months ago and no one really likes her. She doesn't help out, she just sits in the office on her phone then resurfaces to randomly barks orders that make no sense,and frankly, not good at her job. She's snotty, and chaotic. She has had trouble getting the hang of things, and gets nervous and over schedule. Which is why a few weeks ago, she was told that she needs to cut down on labor. There's some mistakes with the schedule the past couple months. Anyway, I told her 'no I can't'. I'd been busting my a*s all week and I'm fried. She huffs and walks away. Whatever. Soon after, I grab my purse and clock out. I say bye to everyone and my supervisor stops me and asks where I'm going. I tell her my shift is over and she says that she told me to stay. I reminded her that I didn't agree to that. Bit of back and forth and now she's buggin' out and asking what she's supposed to do for the night because she didn't schedule a host. I was pretending to be encouraging, telling her that it's gonna slow down soon so she'll be able to do it, when really I was subtlety telling her get the f**k up and do your job for once! She continues to bug out and I'm like f**k this and leave. On the plus side, the new girl who has had trouble finding her footing kicked a*s today! And not so new girl turns out is human, and does actually have a sense of humor! 😁