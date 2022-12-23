#1

Here we go!



So, I thought of the very first iteration of my story when I was a young child, 10 or 11. I was obsessed with wolves at the time, so it was a story about five wolves who had to work together to get out of a dogfighting club. I actually finished it with around 53 pages, which is impressive for a young child.



But then I was like 'hey, I'm no longer obsessed with wolves, but I still like the core of the story (a group is forced to work together to survive something and end up becoming a found family)' so I started writing something that I ended up abandoning. It had the same basic story, but it was sci-fi because sci-fi is cool. The characters were called mako (who was an arrogant noble and basically just a jerk) avai (a serial killer because children think that murder is very cool) shona (basically the muscle of the group) koban (pretty much the opposite of shona) and nuka (shona but more mean). Don't ask me where those names come from, I was 10 or 11.

After that, I decided that sci-fi wasn't my jam, so i took a break from the story entirely and got super obsessed with designing fantasy worlds. I still am tbh, magic systems are a fun as hell.

When I was 12, close to turning 13, that old story reoccured to me. I was like 'oh, I still really like this!', so I decided to make it fantasy.

This is where we start getting something close to my current work. It had seven main characters, who's names were Aris (the heir of the country, vain and sheltered), Roen (a bounty hunter and hired assassin because children think murder is cool), Ajax (a soldier who had been raised to hunt and kill anything with magic), Amrit (a boy who was hell bent on getting magic and had been obsessed with it since he was a kid), Candle (a woman who was part of the country's cavalry and an experienced soldier), Teras (a cheerful kid who shared a mind with an immature forest spirit), and Fen (a half devil (humans are trying to wipe ot devils because of sheer human xenophobia and racism) who's entire personality was emo tbh its very funny looking back on this). I got like 60% of the way through this, around 130 pages, before I was like 'hey, I could make this so much better if I rebooted it' and there it was.

The characters changed to Eris (vain, sheltered, princept of the whole damn country, generally a bad person) Roen (bounty hunter and hired assassin because I didn't have the energy to change her character and I like her a lot) Ajax (similar backstory, but predictably he's struggling with depression and ptsd) Aspen (he's sort of addicted to blood magic, a type of magic that harms the user) Candle (experienced warrior and the only adult in the entire group) cal (cheerful and sweet kid who's followed around and occasionally advised by a forest spirit who's a bit creepy) and Fen (a devil who is very not happy about this entire arrangement). The ships have also changed from Feris in the first book (really sweet, otp, very good) to aspjax (the chances that they're both gonna survive the book aren't great) erez (very sweet and sort of domestic, they've been dating since before the book) and feris (toxic as hell, neither of them are great partners to the other despite romantic and physical attraction and it falls apart quickly).

The plot hasn't changed much tbh. There's a train now though and trains are cool!



Thank you for reading my unbearably long entry