[insert relevant description here because I can't think of one]

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Either I scare myself into working or I promise myself that I’ll reward myself with something I’ve been meaning to do for a while. Sometimes though you just have to work even if you don’t want to

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Stardust she/her
Add photo comments
POST

#2

i don't, i guess. sometimes i have no motivation at all and i literally can't do any work and theres absolutely nothing i can do about it. when that happens, i try to watch aesthetic videos of whatever i need to do(ex: aesthetic note taking videos for hw, and cleaning tiktoks if i have to clean). it works sometimes, but if it doesn't, then I have no choice but to wait it out.

other times i have extreme motivation, and everything disappears except for what i have to do, and that motivation doesn't go away until i finish my work PERFECTLY. it sounds good on the surface but i wouldn't notice if the ceilings falling down lol

i literally have no idea why this happens but i've managed to survive so far so even though its annoying i guess im fine with this lol

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
shanila.pheonix_
Add photo comments
POST
#3

I cannot be bothered to address the lack of motivation. As for procrastination? I'll deal with that tomorrow or maybe next week.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish