Either I scare myself into working or I promise myself that I’ll reward myself with something I’ve been meaning to do for a while. Sometimes though you just have to work even if you don’t want to

#2

i don't, i guess. sometimes i have no motivation at all and i literally can't do any work and theres absolutely nothing i can do about it. when that happens, i try to watch aesthetic videos of whatever i need to do(ex: aesthetic note taking videos for hw, and cleaning tiktoks if i have to clean). it works sometimes, but if it doesn't, then I have no choice but to wait it out.



other times i have extreme motivation, and everything disappears except for what i have to do, and that motivation doesn't go away until i finish my work PERFECTLY. it sounds good on the surface but i wouldn't notice if the ceilings falling down lol



i literally have no idea why this happens but i've managed to survive so far so even though its annoying i guess im fine with this lol