These can be any stickers, from celebrations to ones you just bought. Go wild and make sure to share the results! Have a nice day! 🙃🙃🙃

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

I'll Go First! I Decorated My Case With Stickers About Earth Day From A National Geographic Kids Magazine :)

I'll Go First! I Decorated My Case With Stickers About Earth Day From A National Geographic Kids Magazine :)

Report

0points
That emo Girl
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish