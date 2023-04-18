1submissions
Hey Pandas, Have You Done Anything Special For Autism Awareness Month?
Just a place for pandas to share artwork, writing, standing up for someone, etc.
I wrote a poem
I am weird
I am different
I don’t quite fit in
Sometimes I feel like an alien
I don’t belong here on earth
I’m not sure how long I’ve been this way
Probably since birth
I react very strongly to things
That don’t seem to bother others
“Haha guess I’m weird” I say
Why do I need a cover?
I am weird
I am different
And I don’t quite fit in
By noises and crowds
I am strongly affected
I can’t wait for the day
I’m finally accepted
I freak out over little things
It’s odd, apparently
But in certain environments
I just can’t think coherently
I am weird
I am different
I don’t quite fit in
I have a sense of humor
Just can’t always tell you’re joking
Be gentle with me
I’m already broken
Sometimes I just can’t do anything
I come across as lazy
“Please stop procrastinating”
Am I just going crazy?
I am weird
I am different
And I don’t quite fit in
I fidget and I squirm
I’m never quite comfortable
Singing and humming
Helps me to be functional
There is something unusual about me
That others always see
“Fake it till you make it”
I just wish I could be me
I am weird
I am different
And I just don’t fit in
Lmk if you like it!!