Just a place for pandas to share artwork, writing, standing up for someone, etc.

#1

I wrote a poem

I am weird
I am different
I don’t quite fit in

Sometimes I feel like an alien
I don’t belong here on earth
I’m not sure how long I’ve been this way
Probably since birth

I react very strongly to things
That don’t seem to bother others
“Haha guess I’m weird” I say
Why do I need a cover?

I am weird
I am different
And I don’t quite fit in

By noises and crowds
I am strongly affected
I can’t wait for the day
I’m finally accepted

I freak out over little things
It’s odd, apparently
But in certain environments
I just can’t think coherently

I am weird
I am different
I don’t quite fit in

I have a sense of humor
Just can’t always tell you’re joking
Be gentle with me
I’m already broken

Sometimes I just can’t do anything
I come across as lazy
“Please stop procrastinating”
Am I just going crazy?

I am weird
I am different
And I don’t quite fit in

I fidget and I squirm
I’m never quite comfortable
Singing and humming
Helps me to be functional

There is something unusual about me
That others always see
“Fake it till you make it”
I just wish I could be me

I am weird
I am different
And I just don’t fit in

Lmk if you like it!!

El is so weird (s)t(he)y
