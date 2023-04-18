#1

I wrote a poem



I am weird

I am different

I don’t quite fit in



Sometimes I feel like an alien

I don’t belong here on earth

I’m not sure how long I’ve been this way

Probably since birth



I react very strongly to things

That don’t seem to bother others

“Haha guess I’m weird” I say

Why do I need a cover?



I am weird

I am different

And I don’t quite fit in



By noises and crowds

I am strongly affected

I can’t wait for the day

I’m finally accepted



I freak out over little things

It’s odd, apparently

But in certain environments

I just can’t think coherently



I am weird

I am different

I don’t quite fit in



I have a sense of humor

Just can’t always tell you’re joking

Be gentle with me

I’m already broken



Sometimes I just can’t do anything

I come across as lazy

“Please stop procrastinating”

Am I just going crazy?



I am weird

I am different

And I don’t quite fit in



I fidget and I squirm

I’m never quite comfortable

Singing and humming

Helps me to be functional



There is something unusual about me

That others always see

“Fake it till you make it”

I just wish I could be me



I am weird

I am different

And I just don’t fit in



