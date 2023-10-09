3submissions
Hey Pandas, Follow This Character Drawing Prompt
Color palette: Deep blues, cream colors pinks, and whites. Short hair, tall, soft aesthetic, theme around reptiles and ivy. the rest is up to you!
Rules and stuff: Nothing inappropriate, Digital and physical drawings are allowed.
Insert Title Here
Here Have Ten Hours Of Work
This is really good!! I didn’t know you were an artist.
🙂
Yo author of this post, I am working on digital drawing but won’t probably finish it within the time this challenge stays open on BP, so maybe if you want it, check in the comments sometime
I am part of the People that are here to look at the art because all my drawings are s**t
