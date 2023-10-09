Color palette: Deep blues, cream colors pinks, and whites. Short hair, tall, soft aesthetic, theme around reptiles and ivy. the rest is up to you!

Rules and stuff: Nothing inappropriate, Digital and physical drawings are allowed.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

Insert Title Here

Insert Title Here Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Do-nut touch da donut
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Here Have Ten Hours Of Work

Here Have Ten Hours Of Work Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
ЛеснойКороль(they/he)🇺🇦🇷🇺
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

🙂

🙂 Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
乃乇卂几ㄩㄒ 卩ㄩㄒㄒ乇尺
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload from computerUpload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish