Hey Pandas, Find Or Take A Picture Of The Funniest Sign That You’ve Ever Seen
It can be a billboard, a sign in front of a restaurant, a painted sign in a store. Nothing inappropriate or offensive please!
Sacrafice
Found This One Out And About
Typo Memu
Fancy Like
'10 ounce sirloin with side of apples please - Can i have apple sauce with my fries as well please?'
The Elevator Was To The Left, And The Bathroom To The Right. They Also Had Tis Sign Referring To Both
