Draw a comic about your life! You can draw a life-changing event, a daily experience, or anything in between!

It can be sad, funny, romantic, wholesome, etc.

You can use any tools or materials.

It doesn’t have to be good! You could be a professional graphic novel artist, or have the skills of a three-year-old, and your comic would still be welcome!

It has to be your original work! If someone else drew it off of your idea though, please credit them!

Have fun!