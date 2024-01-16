1submissions
Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Writing Tips?
I'm a teen writer and I've been avidly writing fantasy for the past few years, since I was twelve, and I've made a massive amount of progress. Recently, I finished both an original fantasy and a fanfiction that's gotten surprisingly popular (fanfiction has really given me a chance to improve my skills without feeling burnt out all the time.) However, I know I still have a lot of room to improve. If anyone would be willing to share, the tips mean the world. Thank you so much!
Try not to take to heart the criticism of anyone, including friends, family or even teachers. Maybe take a break from the fan fiction and spend your time developing your own thoughts into more stories that showcase your own unique perspective. Communicating your feelings, thoughts and beliefs is what really great writing is about. Jot down or type in random thoughts from your mind every chance you get. Try out different styles or genres to keep your mind fresh, maybe haiku or songwriting for short periods.