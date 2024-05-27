For me, it is "She Rides" by Danzig. To be honest all of the first Danzig album is really good if, you like hard rock and a guy (Glenn Danzig) who sounds like Jim Morrison of The Doors.

" Hiding from tomorrow " by Host... quality gothic rock from 2 members of the classic doom metal band Paradise Lost.... just totally rocks.....

K- THULU
My favourite songs to have on repeat:

"Pain“ by Boy Harsher
"Bête Noire“ by Black Nail Cabaret
"Mile Deep Hollow“ by IAMX

Birgit M
Yes! It's Winter by Vivaldi, but the piano version

TheOneAndOnlyLightFury
