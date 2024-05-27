3submissions
Hey Pandas, Do You Have A Favorite Song You Can’t Stop Listening To At The Moment?
For me, it is "She Rides" by Danzig. To be honest all of the first Danzig album is really good if, you like hard rock and a guy (Glenn Danzig) who sounds like Jim Morrison of The Doors.
" Hiding from tomorrow " by Host... quality gothic rock from 2 members of the classic doom metal band Paradise Lost.... just totally rocks.....
My favourite songs to have on repeat:
"Pain“ by Boy Harsher
"Bête Noire“ by Black Nail Cabaret
"Mile Deep Hollow“ by IAMX
Yes! It's Winter by Vivaldi, but the piano version