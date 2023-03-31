Unfortunately, breast cancer has been running in my family for a couple of decades. My grandmother and aunt passed away from it, and although my sister had it, she has been in remission for a couple of years now.

We all knew that my sister had something, but since she didn't mention it, it was kind of a taboo subject.

Two years ago, when my second child was under a year, I was experiencing excruciating pain while breastfeeding. After a couple of tests, I found out that I had stage 2 carcinoma in my milk ducts. I was only 27 at the time. While undergoing chemotherapy, I was very vocal about telling all the younger people in my family that they should get tested because, contrary to popular belief, it does happen to young people. Among those people were my sister's daughters, who were in their early twenties. (My sister is a couple of decades older than me.) Initially, she didn't say anything, but after a while, she admitted that she was upset with me for revealing her secret, and that it was her prerogative to tell her children. As an under 30 something person trying to spread awareness, I'm wondering if I did the right thing.