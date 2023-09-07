1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, AITA For Lying To My Crush?
I lied to my crush today and asked for his birthday and favorite chocolate so I could get him something when the time came. But I said I was asking for a friend and then he started asking questions about my non-existent friend and I feel kind of bad for lying to him but I don’t want him to know.
If he is a nice person, then he will think that it is really sweet of you to get him presents for his birthday! Good luck!