I lied to my crush today and asked for his birthday and favorite chocolate so I could get him something when the time came. But I said I was asking for a friend and then he started asking questions about my non-existent friend and I feel kind of bad for lying to him but I don’t want him to know.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

If he is a nice person, then he will think that it is really sweet of you to get him presents for his birthday! Good luck!

Report

2points
The Dog Lover (She/her)
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish