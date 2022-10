Recently my bf broke up with me, and I refuse to talk to him. He asks me why and I don't answer, I tell my friends why. He keeps on lying. He lied about his mom hating me cause when his mom shows up, she magically doesn't hate me. Another time he admits he fakes being sui**dal and depressed for attention. I tell him I refuse to date a liar, and people are mad at me for it. AITA?