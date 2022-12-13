1submissions
Hey Band Pandas, What Is A Stereotype About An Instrument That You Believe Is Completely And Totally True?
No bashing trumpets because we are the best instrument to exist. There is nothing wrong can do wrong and if you disagree I going to smack you with my brass tube of perfection.
I have a couple.
One- flutes are angels. They never do anything wrong, they never talk out of turn or play while the director is talking.
Two- I'm not sure if this is a real stereotype, but all of the clarinets I know are short as hell. Like, less that 5'5 at most and the shortest few are maybe 4'8, if I'm being generous.
- trumpet player