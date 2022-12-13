No bashing trumpets because we are the best instrument to exist. There is nothing wrong can do wrong and if you disagree I going to smack you with my brass tube of perfection.

I have a couple.
One- flutes are angels. They never do anything wrong, they never talk out of turn or play while the director is talking.
Two- I'm not sure if this is a real stereotype, but all of the clarinets I know are short as hell. Like, less that 5'5 at most and the shortest few are maybe 4'8, if I'm being generous.
- trumpet player

crowspectre (he/they)
