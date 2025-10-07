“Does Your Heart Or Your Brain Call The Shots?” 33 Questions Reveal The Truth
Some say, “go with your gut”, others say, “measure 9 times, cut once”. Either sounds familiar? If so, you might be a very logical or a very emotion-driven person. But let’s be honest, many of us are somewhere in between. The question is – how in between?
This personality quiz drops you into 33 scenarios and is designed to expose which voice gets the final vote. Prepare to answer honestly or to go with the closest one. Even if you’d say “none of the above”, the “next best answer” says something about you – and that’s what we’re after. Let the showdown of the heart vs. logic begin!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 33
|
|
|
/ 33
|
A Little Bit Of Both - like any well adjusted person I'd assume. Some things need logic and analysis, others you can do by how you feel.
Seems Like Neither: You march to a drummer the rest of us can’t quite hear... It could be jazz, it could be static, but it’s definitely yours. Decisions feel less like battles between heart and brain and more like coin flips performed by a mysterious third committee. Friends might see you as unpredictable, yet your originality spices up any gathering. Sure, routines and feelings sometimes fly overhead unnoticed, but your offbeat approach turns ordinary days into curiosity quests. Carry on, you delightful wildcard.
A Little Bit Of Both - like any well adjusted person I'd assume. Some things need logic and analysis, others you can do by how you feel.
Seems Like Neither: You march to a drummer the rest of us can’t quite hear... It could be jazz, it could be static, but it’s definitely yours. Decisions feel less like battles between heart and brain and more like coin flips performed by a mysterious third committee. Friends might see you as unpredictable, yet your originality spices up any gathering. Sure, routines and feelings sometimes fly overhead unnoticed, but your offbeat approach turns ordinary days into curiosity quests. Carry on, you delightful wildcard.
29
7