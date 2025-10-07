Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Does Your Heart Or Your Brain Call The Shots?” 33 Questions Reveal The Truth
Split image showing a person holding a red heart and a brain on a plate with heart vs logic text.
Quizzes
Curiosities

“Does Your Heart Or Your Brain Call The Shots?” 33 Questions Reveal The Truth

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Some say, “go with your gut”, others say, “measure 9 times, cut once”. Either sounds familiar? If so, you might be a very logical or a very emotion-driven person. But let’s be honest, many of us are somewhere in between. The question is – how in between?

This personality quiz drops you into 33 scenarios and is designed to expose which voice gets the final vote. Prepare to answer honestly or to go with the closest one. Even if you’d say “none of the above”, the “next best answer” says something about you – and that’s what we’re after. Let the showdown of the heart vs. logic begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

 

RELATED:

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 33
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 33
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    7

    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

    Read less »
    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Little Bit Of Both - like any well adjusted person I'd assume. Some things need logic and analysis, others you can do by how you feel.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    heikobraun avatar
    Heiko Braun
    Heiko Braun
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seems Like Neither: You march to a drummer the rest of us can’t quite hear... It could be jazz, it could be static, but it’s definitely yours. Decisions feel less like battles between heart and brain and more like coin flips performed by a mysterious third committee. Friends might see you as unpredictable, yet your originality spices up any gathering. Sure, routines and feelings sometimes fly overhead unnoticed, but your offbeat approach turns ordinary days into curiosity quests. Carry on, you delightful wildcard.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Little Bit Of Both - like any well adjusted person I'd assume. Some things need logic and analysis, others you can do by how you feel.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    heikobraun avatar
    Heiko Braun
    Heiko Braun
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seems Like Neither: You march to a drummer the rest of us can’t quite hear... It could be jazz, it could be static, but it’s definitely yours. Decisions feel less like battles between heart and brain and more like coin flips performed by a mysterious third committee. Friends might see you as unpredictable, yet your originality spices up any gathering. Sure, routines and feelings sometimes fly overhead unnoticed, but your offbeat approach turns ordinary days into curiosity quests. Carry on, you delightful wildcard.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT