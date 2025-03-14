Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Body Cops”: Halsey Fires Back At Trolls Criticizing Her For Sharing Racy Photos In Underwear
Celebrities, News

“Body Cops”: Halsey Fires Back At Trolls Criticizing Her For Sharing Racy Photos In Underwear

Singer Halsey clapped back at fans who criticized her after she posted photos of herself in lingerie.

The unbothered singer, 30, shared that some internet trolls were upset over the Instagram photos where she poses in a bra, showing off her figure.

RELATED:

    Halsey clapped back at fans who criticized her figure in new Instagram photos

    Singer taking a mirror selfie in a plaid skirt and black sweater, addressing critics of her bold photos.

    Image credits: iamhalsey

    A woman with dark hair and makeup in a bathroom, capturing a selfie.

    Image credits: iamhalsey

    On Monday, March 10, singer Halsey took to Instagram to share a series of photos, some of which were racy. In one photo, Halsey can be seen showing off her figure in lace lingerie; in another, she is wearing a bra with her breasts in focus.

    Highlights
    • Halsey shared a series of photos on Instagram, some of which were racy.
    • Some fans claimed the singer got breast implants after seeing her photo with a push-up bra.
    • Halsey clapped back at fans, calling them "body cops" on her X account.

    After the backlash she received from some fans, the singer clapped back on social media. The singer called the commenters “body cops” over their remarks.

    Some fans claimed the singer had gotten breast implants

    Singer poses confidently in black underwear, addressing online critics with a powerful response.

    Image credits: iamhalsey

    Person with tattoos and a tank top poses indoors, highlighting body positivity in casual attire.

    Image credits: iamhalsey

    After her post, some fans were quick to comment on the singer’s figure. Regarding her breasts, one user said, “Shouldn’t have gotten implants.” Another said, “Pretty sure she got a b**b job again.”

    One claimed she had gotten implants, saying, “Haven’t you heard of breast implant illness?” And another called her out over her motherhood, saying, “You must have lost custody of your child if you posting this kind of stuff.”

    There were other fans admiring the singer’s figure as well. One user joked, “these photos would send a victorian child to coma.” Another added, “i’m looking respectfully i swear!”

    And one fan took a swing at the singer’s boyfriend, actor Avan Jogia, saying, “can Avan fight asking for me.”

    Halsey called the commenters “body cops” over their negative remarks

    Halsey responds to criticism on social media, discussing online trolls and body image issues.

    Image credits: halsey

    A person with tattoos in a black bra, standing confidently indoors, addressing criticism over photos.

    Image credits: iamhalsey

    The singer had a strong message for the commenters. “I can’t believe how angry everyone is that I wore a push up bra,” Halsey shared on X on Thursday, March 13. And added, “Damn I really still got it like that.”

    Replying to a fan who questioned who was angry, she wrote, “The body cops.”

    The Without Me singer also joked about her role in Ti West’s erotic horror movie MaXXXine

    “Like I didn’t do full frontal on a 100 foot tall IMAX screen,” Halsey responded to a fan asking why would anyone be upset over the photos. “Be f—ing for real,” she added.

    The singer also replied to a fan about her push up bra’s brand, calling it “a miracle.” She explained, “Not loaded with padding but gives a truly psychotic amount of lift.”

    Halsey had revealed her medical struggles in June 2024

    Tweet by Halsey responding to body cops criticism with supportive comment by a fan below.

    Image credits: halsey

    Individual in black outfit lounging on a couch, addressing body critics with confidence.

    Image credits: iamhalsey

    In 2024, Halsey revealed that she was diagnosed with lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, adding to her existing health challenges, including endometriosis, Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, Sjogren’s syndrome, and mast cell activation syndrome in a video

    She shared that these diagnoses have had an effect on her life and career, especially during her pregnancy with her son, Ender, in 2021, when her health notably worsened. 

    Her latest album, “The Great Impersonator,” released in October 2024, delves into her personal battle with these chronic illnesses, weaving her private struggles into a public narrative through her music. 

    In an Instagram post, Halsey shared her determination to overcome her health challenges, expressing hope to “redo her 20s in her 30s” and revealing her fifth studio album and its lead single, “The End,” which lyrically explores her resilience and quest for survival amidst the harsh realities of her conditions.

    The Closer singer announced that she is going on a tour that will begin on May 10

    Person in leather outfit and cap, standing in room, showcasing style amid clothing racks.

    Image credits: iamhalsey

    Last month, Halsey announced her upcoming For My Last Trick tour through an Instagram post, where she jokingly stages her “funeral” with the help of comedian Delaney Rowe as an assistant.

    In the video, Halsey declares, “My funeral was canceled, so I’m taking the show on the road instead,” promoting the tour and directing fans to sign up for presale access. The 32-city tour will begin on May 10.

    Online users reacted to Halsey’s reply to negative comments about her post

    Tweet responding to Halsey, questioning priorities amid criticism of racy photos.

    Image credits: _mkinney

    Tweet supporting Halsey against body critics, stating people are upset because she's attractive.

    Image credits: itsbellorie

    Social media comment about Halsey and lingerie, asking about a bra purchase for a friend.

    Image credits: gisellediaaz

    Tweet replying to Halsey, showing support against criticism for sharing racy photos in underwear.

    Image credits: back2badlands

    Tweet supports Halsey against trolls criticizing her for sharing underwear photos, highlighting her impact.

    Image credits: antmustdie

    Tweet defending Halsey from critics after sharing racy photos, emphasizing misplaced priorities.

    Image credits: twin_fangirl

    Tweet supports Halsey against trolls criticizing her racy photos.

    Image credits: CursedBratty

    Tweet reply to Halsey reads, "The body cops aren't the boss of you!!

    Image credits: paygoddesseva

    Tweet replying to Halsey, expressing support despite criticism, sent on March 11, 2025.

    Image credits: headphoneemoji

    Reply to Halsey on social media about female body perception in 2025.

    Image credits: xalwaysanangelx

    Tweet response to Halsey about body positivity, mentioning lifting support.

    Image credits: dvynsky

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

