“Body Cops”: Halsey Fires Back At Trolls Criticizing Her For Sharing Racy Photos In Underwear

Singer Halsey clapped back at fans who criticized her after she posted photos of herself in lingerie.

The unbothered singer, 30, shared that some internet trolls were upset over the Instagram photos where she poses in a bra, showing off her figure.

On Monday, March 10, singer Halsey took to Instagram to share a series of photos, some of which were racy. In one photo, Halsey can be seen showing off her figure in lace lingerie; in another, she is wearing a bra with her breasts in focus.

After the backlash she received from some fans, the singer clapped back on social media. The singer called the commenters “body cops” over their remarks.

Some fans claimed the singer had gotten breast implants

After her post, some fans were quick to comment on the singer’s figure. Regarding her breasts, one user said, “Shouldn’t have gotten implants.” Another said, “Pretty sure she got a b**b job again.”

One claimed she had gotten implants, saying, “Haven’t you heard of breast implant illness?” And another called her out over her motherhood, saying, “You must have lost custody of your child if you posting this kind of stuff.”

There were other fans admiring the singer’s figure as well. One user joked, “these photos would send a victorian child to coma.” Another added, “i’m looking respectfully i swear!”

And one fan took a swing at the singer’s boyfriend, actor Avan Jogia, saying, “can Avan fight asking for me.”

Halsey called the commenters “body cops” over their negative remarks

Image credits: halsey

Image credits: iamhalsey

The singer had a strong message for the commenters. “I can’t believe how angry everyone is that I wore a push up bra,” Halsey shared on X on Thursday, March 13. And added, “Damn I really still got it like that.”

Replying to a fan who questioned who was angry, she wrote, “The body cops.”

The Without Me singer also joked about her role in Ti West’s erotic horror movie MaXXXine.

“Like I didn’t do full frontal on a 100 foot tall IMAX screen,” Halsey responded to a fan asking why would anyone be upset over the photos. “Be f—ing for real,” she added.

The singer also replied to a fan about her push up bra’s brand, calling it “a miracle.” She explained, “Not loaded with padding but gives a truly psychotic amount of lift.”

Halsey had revealed her medical struggles in June 2024



Image credits: halsey

Image credits: iamhalsey

In 2024, Halsey revealed that she was diagnosed with lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, adding to her existing health challenges, including endometriosis, Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, Sjogren’s syndrome, and mast cell activation syndrome in a video.

She shared that these diagnoses have had an effect on her life and career, especially during her pregnancy with her son, Ender, in 2021, when her health notably worsened.

Her latest album, “The Great Impersonator,” released in October 2024, delves into her personal battle with these chronic illnesses, weaving her private struggles into a public narrative through her music.

In an Instagram post, Halsey shared her determination to overcome her health challenges, expressing hope to “redo her 20s in her 30s” and revealing her fifth studio album and its lead single, “The End,” which lyrically explores her resilience and quest for survival amidst the harsh realities of her conditions.

The Closer singer announced that she is going on a tour that will begin on May 10

Image credits: iamhalsey

Last month, Halsey announced her upcoming For My Last Trick tour through an Instagram post, where she jokingly stages her “funeral” with the help of comedian Delaney Rowe as an assistant.

In the video, Halsey declares, “My funeral was canceled, so I’m taking the show on the road instead,” promoting the tour and directing fans to sign up for presale access. The 32-city tour will begin on May 10.

Online users reacted to Halsey’s reply to negative comments about her post

