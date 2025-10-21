While there’s nothing wrong with going with the popular choices, our Bored Panda team wanted you to have an option to do something unique. That’s why we compiled a list of goofy, spooky, and genius costumes you might want to take inspiration from this year. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.

Usually, the most popular Halloween costumes every year are inspired by the biggest moments and movies that happened just prior to it. With Wicked and K-pop Demon Hunters blowing up in 2025, it’s predicted that people will spot many an Elphaba, Glinda, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey trick-or-treating on the streets this October 31st.

#1 Went As A Cow Abducted By A UFO For Halloween Share icon

#2 Every Halloween My Fiancé And I Dress Up And Create A Movie Themed Poster With Our Cats Share icon

#3 Moth Interpretations For Halloween Share icon Last year, I did an interpretation of a Rosy Maple/ Dryocampa rubicunda moth for Halloween based on a certain picture of one by using items in my wardrobe along with other thrifted or handmade items! It was so much fun to dress up that I decided to do it again this year, which I chose to interpret a Chlorhoda metamelaena moth, which is a member of the tiger moth group of the Arctiinae subfamily! I was inspired after seeing a photographer’s shots of this species (junglediamonds on Instagram!)



I included pics of last year's look as well as where mine is so far for this year! (Not sure what to flair dressing up as, so did artwork!)



For this year, I still need some yellow to add in there, which I'll try pairing a scarf or a belt I have, add the black markings to the jacket or whatever I end up using for "wings", then possibly add more layers and fluff with a cape or feathers since this moth is so fuzzy yet see-through (and depending on how the weather plays out here in Minnesota on Halloween,) then play with makeup more, and finally fade and style my hair for the look!



Always exciting to study a moth and try to capture its essence through dressing up and playing with makeup!



This year, half of adults are planning on dressing up this Halloween, with a third thinking of putting their furry companions in costume, too, per the Halloween & Costume Association. On average, an adult is going to spend roughly $60 on their spooky wardrobe this year. According to Google Trends searches, the most popular costumes that are going to be purchased this year include the aforementioned characters of Wicked and K-pop Demon Hunters, as well as Art the Clown from Terrifier and the iconic Ghostface from Scream.

#4 My Superb Halloween Costume Share icon

#5 Statue Makeup Look Share icon

#6 Spent The Last Month Making This Biblically Accurate Angel Costume! Happy Halloween Share icon

Other hit costumes are predicted to be the Joker, Happy Gilmore, Poison Ivy, Mean Girls, Kim Possible, and a pooch from 101 Dalmatians. When it comes to our furry friends, Gizmo from Gremlins ranks among the most favorite costumes for dogs. Some other popular choices include Jake the Dog from Adventure Time and a Ty brand dog.

#7 Best Halloween Costume I Saw On The “Big Gay Halloween Cruise” Share icon

#8 Cat Lady Costume, Or A Window Into My Future? Share icon Costume generally based on the cat lady from The Simpsons, but I was fully committed to the bit this year and even had plush cats to throw at kids who asked. My one real cat was unimpressed, however.



#9 Took Home The Gold For My Audrey 2 Costume Share icon

Of course, there are also those costumes that we see every year without exception. They always come in clutch when looking for a last-minute classic costume. For kids, these are usually Spider-Man, a princess, and a witch. Combined together these costumes adorned almost 8 million kids last year.

#10 My Mom's Halloween Costume Share icon

#11 I Turned Myself Into A Comic Book Character Share icon I hope Steve Ditko would have liked this.



#12 My Pennywise Costume Share icon

Meanwhile, for adults, the most classic costumes remain vampire, cat, Batman, and pirate. Interestingly enough, over 5 million adults dressed as a witch last year! For their furry companions, a pumpkin, a hot dog, a bat, a ghost, and a bumblebee remain popular choices year after year.

#13 Our 6th Year Making Our Halloween Costumes. The Kids Loved Them! Tell Us What You Think Share icon

#14 For The 90’s Nickelodeon Kids. Our DIY Oblina & Krumm Costumes Share icon

#15 Tony Hawk Dressed As Larry David For Halloween Share icon

So far, we’ve given you many ideas and options on who to dress as on Halloween. But if none of them appeals to you, you might prefer to come up with your own costume concept. ADVERTISEMENT While this can be a great outlet for your creativity, there are some things you should keep in mind before you make your idea come to life. One of the don’ts of Halloween is cultural appropriation. Before you go have fun on the spookiest night of the year, make sure you’re not making fun of or taking advantage of a culture that isn’t your own.

#16 I Work At An Accounting Firm And My Team Had A Little Halloween Lunch Today. I Came As A "Net Prophet". I'm Crying. I Won A Prize Share icon

#17 Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice: Our Barbara & Adam Maitland Costumes Share icon Masks were purchased from an artist. We created the rest of the costume elements.



#18 These 2 Divas With Places To Go Share icon

“Taking someone else’s culture for your own amusement is never ok, a point that becomes especially relevant around the Halloween period. Every year costumes are bought and sold that often trivialise minority groups in an attempt to give the general public ‘exotic’ garments for an evening. By wearing culturally significant objects, you dehumanise minority groups and set aside the deep relationships that come with things like traditional tattoos, objects, and clothing,” Roar News explains.

#19 Omg Share icon

#20 Bugs Life Share icon

#21 I Used My Elle Woods Halloween Costume And Harvard Diploma To Create The Most Legally Blonde-Coded Comeback Possible Share icon

A thing like this often happens with Native American traditional dress. The Smithsonian National Museum of the Native American Indian has even issued a statement saying that “dressing up as a Native American is never appropriate” and that “traditional clothing, or regalia, is an important and lively aspect of Native cultures.” Keeping this in mind, let’s be respectful of cultures on Halloween and beyond.

#22 I Got Invited To A Last-Minute Halloween Gathering So I Threw This Together. The Twenty-Somethings Might Not Recognize This One. Do You? Share icon

#23 Cruella De Vil: Halloween Edition. I Feel Like A Discofied Cruella Share icon

#24 My Favorite Makeup I’ve Ever Done. One Face = Two Faces Share icon

Similarly, try to avoid making fun of traumatic and sensitive events and topics with your costume. Serial killers are one of those. With popular culture bringing a lot of attention to them, it might seem like a good choice to dress up as, let’s say, Jeffrey Dahmer or Ed Gein. However, that is widely considered inappropriate, as it’s not only insensitive to their victims and their families but also glorifies violence and taking someone’s life from them.

#25 Corpse Bride Costume Share icon

#26 Homemade Tooth Fairy Share icon I put blood, sweat, and tears into making this mask! It is the first mask I’ve ever made, and I’m pretty proud of how it turned out! Hope y’all like it!



#27 Is The Bob Ross Costume Played Out?? Share icon

Other topics/events that we shouldn’t make fun of on Halloween include the COVID-19 pandemic, anything involving blackface, transphobia, and mental health issues, to name a few. Remember—while remaining respectful to other people, we can make Halloween enjoyable for everyone.

#28 My Late Grams Wig Share icon

#29 He Was Fun To Bring To Life! Everything Except The Mask Was Made By Me Share icon

#30 Our Couples Costume As Newly Weds Share icon

#31 I Was Like She Pregnant Again? Share icon

#32 My Halloween Costume From Last Night! Share icon

#33 My Butters Costume From Last Night! Happy Halloween Share icon

#34 Got To Debut My Witch Queen Of Angmar Costume Tonight (Helm And Flail Were 3D Printed) Share icon

#35 Sul Sul! My Bella Goth Costume This Year. It Went Over Most People's Heads But The Real Ones Knew Share icon

#36 Last Year's Costume But I Didn't Go Out So This Year's Costume Share icon

#37 I Am Baby Moo Deng! Share icon

#38 Wife(Middle) And Her Sisters Share icon

#39 My Daughter Is Obsessed With Opossums, So I Made This For Her Last Halloween Share icon My daughter has been obsessed with opossums for years, and I thought I’d try making her a cool costume of her favorite marsupial! It was impossible to find a decent mask, so I had to make my own. I’m pretty happy with how it turned out! Also made a posable tail but you can’t really see it in these photos.



#40 My King Ghidorah Costume , Happy Halloween! Share icon

#41 Fiancé And I Were The Best Combo Share icon We went to a Halloween party over the weekend, so we thought it was only right to be the best combo known to man. Everything minus the hotdog suit was homemade!



#42 I’m Afraid I Just Blue Myself This Halloween Share icon

#43 My Halloween Costume This Year: Lara Craft Share icon

#44 Our Halloween Costumes Share icon Partner and I decided to go as the titular Dodo Brothers!



#45 Wanted To Do A House Of The Dragon Couples Costume For Halloween. This Was The Result Share icon

#46 My Take On A Biblically Accurate Angel Share icon

#47 Our Couples Costumes The Last Few Years! Looking For Creative Ideas For Other Couple Characters Share icon

#48 My Edward Scissorhands, From Last Year Share icon

#49 AI-Generated Human Share icon

#50 If You Can Do The Voice This Costume Is Sooo Fun! “Help Is On The Way Dear!!!” Share icon

#51 Worked So Hard On This I Wore It Twice, This Year I Won Multiple Awards Share icon I’ve seen this done a lot but here’s my version. I make my costume every year but she’s truly been my pride and joy, and the enjoyment other people got was so touching. I won three contests including the grand prize two night hotel stay at a costume ball and last night I wore her at Disneyland where I was awarded cast favorite among thousands of amazing costumes. I’m sad I’ll have to retire her, but I do see bringing her out again in my future. I’ve really enjoyed seeing other people’s costumes, thank you for keeping the Halloween spirit alive! Hope everyone had a wonderful spooky season, I’m already counting the days until next year.



#52 My "Scary" Halloween Costume Share icon Went with the top worst candies to receive... Dress is made out of licorice, candy corn, Raisinettes, good and plenty, Necco, peanut butter kisses, Circus peanuts and peeps. Also made jewelry to go with it.



#53 This Is My Oldest Kid’s Costume This Year. Proud Dad Moment Share icon

#54 A Little Late, But Here's My Costume. Happy Halloween Everyone! Love, Miss Piggy Share icon

#55 My Home-Made Billy Bass Costume Share icon

#56 My Best Work Share icon I’ve come close, but I haven’t been able to top this costume in my opinion. In 2014 I made myself a shrimp tempura roll out of cardboard, painted craft foam (shrimp/ cucumber/ crab/ avocado), packing peanuts (rice), pom poms (tobiko), and felt (nori). Bonus accessory: wasabi/ ginger headband LOL.

The best part is that I used biodegradable packing peanuts, then walked around San Francisco in it. By the end of the night they all shriveled up in the mist.



#57 My First Attempt At Trixie Mattel Share icon

#58 My 13-Year-Old Niece Made This Entirely On Her Own! Happy Halloween Share icon She just turned 13 last month but has been artistic and crafty since Day 1. She decided to make this Halloween costume based from 5 Nights at Freddy’s, and I think she did such an amazing job!! So proud of this kid and can’t wait to see some of the stuff she’s working on for ComicCon!



#59 My Rosy Maple Moth Costume In All Its Glory. 2,075 Sewing Pins & Sequins Later My Headpiece Finally Came Together! Share icon

#60 My Girl Agreed To Be The Shark From My Favorite Movie Share icon

#61 My Wife And I As Chihiro And No Face This Year- Spirited Away Share icon I made the mask from foam and papier-mache. I used chicken wire to form the head and neck to add about a foot and a half of height, and wired it in place to a bike helmet to keep it secured to my head. The cloak is just felt but I put a black mesh in front of my face to allow vision in front. I stitched the back in a few places to keep it together and wear long black opera gloves so my arms and hands are in costume. I wear a bag on my front under the cloak so I can pull candy out for kids seemingly out of nowhere.



#62 Scream! Definitely Need To See You Do A Number As Babs In One Of Our Chicken Run Drag Show Share icon

#63 My Mario Costume For This Halloween Share icon Had an early Halloween party this past weekend and put together a Mario costume on short notice.



#64 My Buddy And His 5 Kids Always Do It Up For Halloween Share icon

#65 I Was My Dog Share icon

#66 Look At This Photograph Share icon

#67 My Slenderman Costume From Last Year Share icon

#68 Almost Time Share icon

#69 My 2024 Halloween Creation - Coraline’s Other Mother Share icon

#70 Me And My Husbands Costume This Year Share icon

#71 Beetlejuice And Lydia Engaged! Swooning Over My Sweet Friends That Got Engaged Last Night. Felt This Was Fitting Share icon

#72 My Wife And Her Cousins Halloween Costumes This Year Share icon

#73 Think This Was My Best Effort Share icon

#74 Captain Cutlers Ghost. The Group Dressed As Mystery Inc. In Salem That Thought I Was The Cyclops From Spongebob Broke My Heart Share icon

#75 Dionysus At The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Share icon

#76 My Dani From Midsommar Costume Share icon

#77 So Clever Share icon

#78 Going As Tom Hanks Every Year For Halloween Share icon

#79 My Girlfriend And I Went As Princess Leia And C3po For A Halloween Party Share icon

#80 My Fiancé And I Were The Wise Old Man And The Sandwich Lady For Halloween Share icon

#81 My Girlfriend And I Went 1961 Disney Classic Share icon

#82 Shaggy And Velma Share icon

#83 What Do You Guys Think Of My Halloween Costume? Share icon

#84 Started A New Job At A Call Center And My Trainer Told Me That People Dressed Up For Halloween… There Was Only Like 3 Other People In A Costume. I Got A Lot Of Compliments Though Share icon

#85 My Friends Can’t Decide If My Costume Is The Best Or Worst They’ve Ever Seen. I’m Pearl Krabs As Pearl From The A24 Movie Share icon

#86 I've Always Wanted To Do A Couples Costume Share icon

#87 Poor Unfortunate Soul! Me For Halloween Yesterday, In Tiffany’s (After Tea) And At Work. Share icon

#88 Ethereal Elf Share icon

#89 "Mars Attacks! Ack! Ack! Ack" Share icon Martian Girl - Mars Attacks - 1996 film directed by Tim Burton.



