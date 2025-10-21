ADVERTISEMENT

Usually, the most popular Halloween costumes every year are inspired by the biggest moments and movies that happened just prior to it. With Wicked and K-pop Demon Hunters blowing up in 2025, it’s predicted that people will spot many an Elphaba, Glinda, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey trick-or-treating on the streets this October 31st.  

While there’s nothing wrong with going with the popular choices, our Bored Panda team wanted you to have an option to do something unique. That’s why we compiled a list of goofy, spooky, and genius costumes you might want to take inspiration from this year. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Went As A Cow Abducted By A UFO For Halloween

Woman in a creative Halloween costume combining a cow outfit with a glowing jellyfish hat, posing at night outdoors.

schmooples123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Every Halloween My Fiancé And I Dress Up And Create A Movie Themed Poster With Our Cats

    Couples and pets dressed in genius Halloween costumes inspired by iconic spooky characters for a creative costume party.

    ekimrt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Moth Interpretations For Halloween

    Halloween costumes inspired by colorful moths featuring bright yellow, pink, red, and green elements with antenna headpieces.

    Last year, I did an interpretation of a Rosy Maple/ Dryocampa rubicunda moth for Halloween based on a certain picture of one by using items in my wardrobe along with other thrifted or handmade items! It was so much fun to dress up that I decided to do it again this year, which I chose to interpret a Chlorhoda metamelaena moth, which is a member of the tiger moth group of the Arctiinae subfamily! I was inspired after seeing a photographer’s shots of this species (junglediamonds on Instagram!)

    I included pics of last year's look as well as where mine is so far for this year! (Not sure what to flair dressing up as, so did artwork!)

    For this year, I still need some yellow to add in there, which I'll try pairing a scarf or a belt I have, add the black markings to the jacket or whatever I end up using for "wings", then possibly add more layers and fluff with a cape or feathers since this moth is so fuzzy yet see-through (and depending on how the weather plays out here in Minnesota on Halloween,) then play with makeup more, and finally fade and style my hair for the look!

    Always exciting to study a moth and try to capture its essence through dressing up and playing with makeup!

    Kenzie_Flick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    This year, half of adults are planning on dressing up this Halloween, with a third thinking of putting their furry companions in costume, too, per the Halloween & Costume Association. On average, an adult is going to spend roughly $60 on their spooky wardrobe this year.

    According to Google Trends searches, the most popular costumes that are going to be purchased this year include the aforementioned characters of Wicked and K-pop Demon Hunters, as well as Art the Clown from Terrifier and the iconic Ghostface from Scream.
    #4

    My Superb Halloween Costume

    Person wearing a creative owl mask and rustic costume with gloves holding a basket, showcasing genius Halloween costumes.

    MeganMissfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Statue Makeup Look

    Person wearing an intricate Halloween costume with cracked stone and moss effects, showcasing genius Halloween costume creativity.

    SadDegree4974 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Spent The Last Month Making This Biblically Accurate Angel Costume! Happy Halloween

    Creative Halloween costume with multiple eyes on gloves, face, and feathered headpiece making a bold party statement.

    SadCatFriend Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Other hit costumes are predicted to be the Joker, Happy Gilmore, Poison Ivy, Mean Girls, Kim Possible, and a pooch from 101 Dalmatians.

    When it comes to our furry friends, Gizmo from Gremlins ranks among the most favorite costumes for dogs. Some other popular choices include Jake the Dog from Adventure Time and a Ty brand dog.

    #7

    Best Halloween Costume I Saw On The “Big Gay Halloween Cruise”

    Two men wearing matching blue and pink dresses as genius Halloween costumes at a party venue indoors.

    honestmango Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Cat Lady Costume, Or A Window Into My Future?

    Woman wearing a genius Halloween costume covered in plush cats, holding a real cat, at a festive doorstep.

    Costume generally based on the cat lady from The Simpsons, but I was fully committed to the bit this year and even had plush cats to throw at kids who asked. My one real cat was unimpressed, however.

    terisaurus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Took Home The Gold For My Audrey 2 Costume

    Creative Halloween costume of a large carnivorous plant with green leaves, red mouth, and sharp teeth in a pot.

    shotgunagreer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, there are also those costumes that we see every year without exception. They always come in clutch when looking for a last-minute classic costume. For kids, these are usually Spider-Man, a princess, and a witch. Combined together these costumes adorned almost 8 million kids last year.

    #10

    My Mom's Halloween Costume

    Woman dressed as a witch with curly red hair and two people in chicken costumes showcasing genius Halloween costumes.

    jubrili Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    I Turned Myself Into A Comic Book Character

    Person in genius Halloween costume with black and white face paint, striped shirt, black jacket, cap, and white sunglasses.

    I hope Steve Ditko would have liked this.

    CactusJuise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    My Pennywise Costume

    Pennywise Halloween costume featuring detailed makeup and classic clown outfit for genius Halloween costumes inspiration.

    ricey125 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, for adults, the most classic costumes remain vampire, cat, Batman, and pirate. Interestingly enough, over 5 million adults dressed as a witch last year! For their furry companions, a pumpkin, a hot dog, a bat, a ghost, and a bumblebee remain popular choices year after year.

    #13

    Our 6th Year Making Our Halloween Costumes. The Kids Loved Them! Tell Us What You Think

    Two people in genius Halloween costumes, one as a green cartoon character and the other with a TV screen head with green waveform.

    AlarmedHyena Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    For The 90’s Nickelodeon Kids. Our DIY Oblina & Krumm Costumes

    Two people in genius Halloween costumes posing outdoors at night, with creative oversized mouth and eyeball props.

    Illustrious_Juice525 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Tony Hawk Dressed As Larry David For Halloween

    Person in genius Halloween costume skateboarding at sunset with palms in the background, showcasing creative Halloween costumes.

    WinglyBap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So far, we’ve given you many ideas and options on who to dress as on Halloween. But if none of them appeals to you, you might prefer to come up with your own costume concept.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While this can be a great outlet for your creativity, there are some things you should keep in mind before you make your idea come to life. One of the don’ts of Halloween is cultural appropriation. Before you go have fun on the spookiest night of the year, make sure you’re not making fun of or taking advantage of a culture that isn’t your own.

    #16

    I Work At An Accounting Firm And My Team Had A Little Halloween Lunch Today. I Came As A "Net Prophet". I'm Crying. I Won A Prize

    Person wearing a creative Halloween costume with a mask and string web, taking a mirror selfie for Halloween costume ideas.

    chakipu , socdarling Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice: Our Barbara & Adam Maitland Costumes

    Two people in genius Halloween costumes, one with a large mouth mask holding a book, the other with a bird-like mask and eyeball fingers.

    Masks were purchased from an artist. We created the rest of the costume elements.

    Accomplished_Fig9606 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    These 2 Divas With Places To Go

    Two people in creative Halloween costumes mimicking a pedestrian crossing sign, showcasing genius Halloween costumes.

    dylanmarron Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “Taking someone else’s culture for your own amusement is never ok, a point that becomes especially relevant around the Halloween period. Every year costumes are bought and sold that often trivialise minority groups in an attempt to give the general public ‘exotic’ garments for an evening.

    By wearing culturally significant objects, you dehumanise minority groups and set aside the deep relationships that come with things like traditional tattoos, objects, and clothing,” Roar News explains.
    #19

    Omg

    Two people in creative Halloween costumes, one dressed as Dakota Johnson and the other as a bunch of limes, showcasing genius Halloween costumes.

    _DanLeahy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Bugs Life

    Man wearing a creative Halloween costume with antennae at a party, one of the genius Halloween costumes making people talk.

    oversettext Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    I Used My Elle Woods Halloween Costume And Harvard Diploma To Create The Most Legally Blonde-Coded Comeback Possible

    Woman wearing a pink bunny Halloween costume holding a Harvard diploma, showcasing one of the genius Halloween costumes.

    xgigglypuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A thing like this often happens with Native American traditional dress. The Smithsonian National Museum of the Native American Indian has even issued a statement saying that “dressing up as a Native American is never appropriate” and that “traditional clothing, or regalia, is an important and lively aspect of Native cultures.” Keeping this in mind, let’s be respectful of cultures on Halloween and beyond.

    #22

    I Got Invited To A Last-Minute Halloween Gathering So I Threw This Together. The Twenty-Somethings Might Not Recognize This One. Do You?

    Woman dressed in a genius Halloween costume as an animated character holding books, capturing a creative party look.

    mephistophe_SLEAZE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Cruella De Vil: Halloween Edition. I Feel Like A Discofied Cruella

    Woman in a black and white Halloween costume with a cape and afro wig, showcasing genius Halloween costumes style outdoors.

    paradise_rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    My Favorite Makeup I’ve Ever Done. One Face = Two Faces

    Person wearing a genius Halloween costume with split face makeup and black hood, showcasing creative party look.

    Acrobatic-Topic2621 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Similarly, try to avoid making fun of traumatic and sensitive events and topics with your costume. Serial killers are one of those. With popular culture bringing a lot of attention to them, it might seem like a good choice to dress up as, let’s say, Jeffrey Dahmer or Ed Gein.

    However, that is widely considered inappropriate, as it’s not only insensitive to their victims and their families but also glorifies violence and taking someone’s life from them.

    #25

    Corpse Bride Costume

    Creative Halloween costume with blue wig, detailed face paint, and butterfly accessory showcasing genius Halloween costume ideas.

    moltencherub Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Homemade Tooth Fairy

    Person wearing a genius Halloween costume with multiple eyes, wings, and a pink outfit posing with hands in a heart shape.

    I put blood, sweat, and tears into making this mask! It is the first mask I’ve ever made, and I’m pretty proud of how it turned out! Hope y’all like it!

    yosistakrista Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Is The Bob Ross Costume Played Out??

    Man dressed in a genius Halloween costume as painter Bob Ross holding a paintbrush and palette at a party.

    Large-Tip-262 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Other topics/events that we shouldn’t make fun of on Halloween include the COVID-19 pandemic, anything involving blackface, transphobia, and mental health issues, to name a few. Remember—while remaining respectful to other people, we can make Halloween enjoyable for everyone.

    #28

    My Late Grams Wig

    Two people outdoors wearing genius Halloween costumes, one holding a Kentucky Fried Chicken bucket, posing and smiling.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    He Was Fun To Bring To Life! Everything Except The Mask Was Made By Me

    Close-up of a detailed Halloween costume featuring a creepy, weathered mask with a hood and spikes for genius Halloween costumes.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Our Couples Costume As Newly Weds

    Couple in genius Halloween costumes wearing green insect masks with formal attire indoors at a party setting.

    MoonbugMariette Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    I Was Like She Pregnant Again?

    Couple in creative Halloween costumes with retro outfits, one stirring in a bowl and the other posing in the kitchen.

    _4L3X1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    My Halloween Costume From Last Night!

    Young woman wearing a creative Halloween costume with a green bead plant pot, smiling indoors and outdoors.

    bloomcakes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    My Butters Costume From Last Night! Happy Halloween

    Person wearing a genius Halloween costume with duct tape, fake wounds, and attached hair, taking a selfie in a mirror.

    Disastrous-Mousse652 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ericp_1 avatar
    eric p
    eric p
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is this not higher. Let's fighting love. The important thing is to protect my balls

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Got To Debut My Witch Queen Of Angmar Costume Tonight (Helm And Flail Were 3D Printed)

    Person wearing a genius Halloween costume with a tall spiked mask and matching fur-trimmed robe, holding a flail weapon prop.

    rumpus_ruffled Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Sul Sul! My Bella Goth Costume This Year. It Went Over Most People's Heads But The Real Ones Knew

    Woman in a red dress wearing a genius Halloween costume with a green plumbob on her head, posing in a mirror selfie.

    snorecrux Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Last Year's Costume But I Didn't Go Out So This Year's Costume

    Woman wearing a genius Halloween costume inspired by a red animated character, standing indoors next to a bookshelf.

    thisisgoing2far Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    I Am Baby Moo Deng!

    Woman in a creative Halloween costume mimicking a baby hippo, showcasing genius Halloween costume ideas.

    RudeEsthetician Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Wife(Middle) And Her Sisters

    Three women in genius Halloween costumes dressed as witches posing and making spooky gestures at a Halloween party.

    wickit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    My Daughter Is Obsessed With Opossums, So I Made This For Her Last Halloween

    Person wearing a creative Halloween costume with an animal mask, layered dress, and autumn-themed accessories outdoors on fall leaves.

    My daughter has been obsessed with opossums for years, and I thought I’d try making her a cool costume of her favorite marsupial! It was impossible to find a decent mask, so I had to make my own. I’m pretty happy with how it turned out! Also made a posable tail but you can’t really see it in these photos.

    MamaxMetal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    My King Ghidorah Costume , Happy Halloween!

    Person in a detailed dragon costume with gold scales and wings, holding two dragon head props for Halloween costumes.

    Rexxaroo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Fiancé And I Were The Best Combo

    Couple dressed in genius Halloween costumes featuring a Pepsi bottle and a hot dog holding a vintage price sign.

    We went to a Halloween party over the weekend, so we thought it was only right to be the best combo known to man. Everything minus the hotdog suit was homemade!

    qvq2121 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    I’m Afraid I Just Blue Myself This Halloween

    Man in genius Halloween costume with blue body paint, mustache, glasses, and denim shorts posing confidently indoors.

    nicthesurfer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    My Halloween Costume This Year: Lara Craft

    Woman wearing a genius Halloween costume with tactical shorts, black tank top, and combat boots holding a prop gun indoors.

    urethra_franklin_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Our Halloween Costumes

    Two men dressed in genius Halloween costumes as pilots giving thumbs up, standing in a living room.

    Partner and I decided to go as the titular Dodo Brothers!

    TheSpookyJzz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Wanted To Do A House Of The Dragon Couples Costume For Halloween. This Was The Result

    Man in humorous Halloween costume with woman in medieval style dress showcasing genius Halloween costumes for parties.

    LaffiTaffi5580 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    My Take On A Biblically Accurate Angel

    Person in a genius Halloween costume wearing intricate white lace with wings and a crown adorned with eyeballs and lights.

    Consistent-Mouse2482 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Our Couples Costumes The Last Few Years! Looking For Creative Ideas For Other Couple Characters

    Three pairs of creative Halloween costumes featuring a sci-fi duo, fantasy characters, and a themed couple indoors and outdoors.

    ellevishh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    My Edward Scissorhands, From Last Year

    Person dressed in a genius Halloween costume with wild hair and black leather outfit, standing indoors in two photos.

    planetyeji Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    AI-Generated Human

    Man wearing a casual blue shirt holding a white cup, a simple Halloween costume idea from genius Halloween costumes collection.

    evbro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    If You Can Do The Voice This Costume Is Sooo Fun! “Help Is On The Way Dear!!!”

    Person wearing a genius Halloween costume with a blonde wig, glasses, gray cardigan, and red plaid skirt at a party outdoors.

    surbeastAF Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Worked So Hard On This I Wore It Twice, This Year I Won Multiple Awards

    Creative Halloween costume featuring a floating head illusion with purple cape and mystical tarot cards on red curtain backdrop.

    I’ve seen this done a lot but here’s my version. I make my costume every year but she’s truly been my pride and joy, and the enjoyment other people got was so touching. I won three contests including the grand prize two night hotel stay at a costume ball and last night I wore her at Disneyland where I was awarded cast favorite among thousands of amazing costumes. I’m sad I’ll have to retire her, but I do see bringing her out again in my future. I’ve really enjoyed seeing other people’s costumes, thank you for keeping the Halloween spirit alive! Hope everyone had a wonderful spooky season, I’m already counting the days until next year.

    deedee__cupcake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    My "Scary" Halloween Costume

    Woman wearing a creative Halloween costume made from candy corn and black licorice, featuring a spider web design.

    Went with the top worst candies to receive... Dress is made out of licorice, candy corn, Raisinettes, good and plenty, Necco, peanut butter kisses, Circus peanuts and peeps. Also made jewelry to go with it.

    w2talent Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    This Is My Oldest Kid’s Costume This Year. Proud Dad Moment

    Person wearing a black leather outfit with claw gloves standing on a street at night in a genius Halloween costume.

    uncle_douglas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    A Little Late, But Here's My Costume. Happy Halloween Everyone! Love, Miss Piggy

    Miss Piggy and a person dressed as a witch holding a broom, showcasing genius Halloween costumes outdoors and indoors.

    jordy_muhnordy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    My Home-Made Billy Bass Costume

    Person wearing a genius Halloween costume as a Big Mouth Billy Bass mounted fish prop, standing indoors.

    bridgemondo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    My Best Work

    Creative Halloween costume of a giant sushi roll made with craft materials, perfect for genius Halloween costume ideas.

    I’ve come close, but I haven’t been able to top this costume in my opinion. In 2014 I made myself a shrimp tempura roll out of cardboard, painted craft foam (shrimp/ cucumber/ crab/ avocado), packing peanuts (rice), pom poms (tobiko), and felt (nori). Bonus accessory: wasabi/ ginger headband LOL.
    The best part is that I used biodegradable packing peanuts, then walked around San Francisco in it. By the end of the night they all shriveled up in the mist.

    E40plants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    My First Attempt At Trixie Mattel

    Drag performer in vibrant pink costume and voluminous blonde wig showcasing genius Halloween costumes for party talk.

    Lurr_420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    My 13-Year-Old Niece Made This Entirely On Her Own! Happy Halloween

    Person in a genius Halloween costume resembling a large plush rabbit with a purple vest, standing in a living room.

    She just turned 13 last month but has been artistic and crafty since Day 1. She decided to make this Halloween costume based from 5 Nights at Freddy’s, and I think she did such an amazing job!! So proud of this kid and can’t wait to see some of the stuff she’s working on for ComicCon!

    FullyRisenPhoenix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    My Rosy Maple Moth Costume In All Its Glory. 2,075 Sewing Pins & Sequins Later My Headpiece Finally Came Together!

    Person wearing a creative Halloween costume with large colorful eyes, yellow antennae, and pink furry details for Halloween party.

    littleghosttco Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    My Girl Agreed To Be The Shark From My Favorite Movie

    Couple in genius Halloween costumes with shark and fisherman outfits, instantly making people the talk of the party.

    empuerhpalpatea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    My Wife And I As Chihiro And No Face This Year- Spirited Away

    Side-by-side of a No-Face character costume from Spirited Away paired with a fan in a green-striped shirt for Halloween costumes.

    I made the mask from foam and papier-mache. I used chicken wire to form the head and neck to add about a foot and a half of height, and wired it in place to a bike helmet to keep it secured to my head. The cloak is just felt but I put a black mesh in front of my face to allow vision in front. I stitched the back in a few places to keep it together and wear long black opera gloves so my arms and hands are in costume. I wear a bag on my front under the cloak so I can pull candy out for kids seemingly out of nowhere.

    SpooogeMcDuck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Scream! Definitely Need To See You Do A Number As Babs In One Of Our Chicken Run Drag Show

    Person wearing a creative Halloween costume inspired by a cartoon character, holding knitting props outdoors.

    BluHydrangea_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    My Mario Costume For This Halloween

    Man wearing a creative Halloween costume inspired by a popular video game character, outdoors in a park setting.

    Had an early Halloween party this past weekend and put together a Mario costume on short notice.

    Missiondt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    My Buddy And His 5 Kids Always Do It Up For Halloween

    A family dressed in creative Halloween costumes standing in front of a house, showcasing genius Halloween costumes.

    Count-Basie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    I Was My Dog

    Person wearing a genius Halloween costume with dog face paint and black ears, holding a matching Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

    Clean-Penalty6045 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Look At This Photograph

    Person in a genius Halloween costume with a blonde wig, painted facial hair, and a cardboard guitar prop at a party.

    murrmaid10 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    My Slenderman Costume From Last Year

    Tall figure in a black suit and eerie mask Halloween costume, standing in a living room for Halloween party inspiration.

    FNCreates Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Almost Time

    Person in a genius Halloween costume with green face paint, elf ears, spikes, and white lace dress posing for a selfie.

    zaggytiddies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    My 2024 Halloween Creation - Coraline’s Other Mother

    Woman in a genius Halloween costume with cracked makeup and large button eyes, perfect for making the party talk.

    Intelligent_Pear6575 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Me And My Husbands Costume This Year

    Man dressed as a priest playfully roasting a woman in a Halloween costume with flames on her skirt by a fire pit.

    BaphometBee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Beetlejuice And Lydia Engaged! Swooning Over My Sweet Friends That Got Engaged Last Night. Felt This Was Fitting

    Couple in genius Halloween costumes with a man dressed as the Joker in a red suit and a woman in a red vintage dress.

    ggfabb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    My Wife And Her Cousins Halloween Costumes This Year

    Two women in intricate Halloween costumes with dark makeup and blue hair posing by a riverside, showcasing genius Halloween costumes.

    ThomasNorthPhoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Think This Was My Best Effort

    Person dressed in a detailed werewolf Halloween costume, one of the genius Halloween costumes that stood out at the party

    ImpressiveSector7369 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Captain Cutlers Ghost. The Group Dressed As Mystery Inc. In Salem That Thought I Was The Cyclops From Spongebob Broke My Heart

    Person wearing a genius Halloween costume inspired by deep-sea diver gear with glowing helmet and tattered green outfit at night.

    Odessa0fHwen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Dionysus At The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Person in a creative Halloween costume with blue bodysuit, flowers, grapes, and pumpkin, showcasing genius Halloween costumes.

    tootieClark Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    My Dani From Midsommar Costume

    Person wearing a creative Halloween costume covered in colorful artificial flowers and a floral headpiece indoors.

    Paranormal_Princess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    So Clever

    Couple wearing creative genius Halloween costumes with OnlyFans-themed accessories at daytime and nighttime events.

    Badonkles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Going As Tom Hanks Every Year For Halloween

    Man wearing a detailed Halloween costume with a military helmet and vest, showcasing genius Halloween costume ideas.

    gomets167 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    My Girlfriend And I Went As Princess Leia And C3po For A Halloween Party

    Two people in creative Halloween costumes posing in front of a large spooky pumpkin head decoration at a party.

    nato919 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    My Fiancé And I Were The Wise Old Man And The Sandwich Lady For Halloween

    Couple dressed in genius Halloween costumes at a party, featuring a bearded king and a waitress outfit.

    Rude-Philosophy2162 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    My Girlfriend And I Went 1961 Disney Classic

    Two women in genius Halloween costumes inspired by dalmatians, featuring spotted patterns and themed accessories indoors.

    TreasureIsland19 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Shaggy And Velma

    Two people dressed in genius Halloween costumes inspired by cartoon characters, posing against a brick wall.

    Ushiwakka Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    What Do You Guys Think Of My Halloween Costume?

    Duct tape Darth Vader Halloween costume with red lightsaber and detailed DIY outfit pieces laid out on a wooden floor.

    Bumbo3184 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Started A New Job At A Call Center And My Trainer Told Me That People Dressed Up For Halloween… There Was Only Like 3 Other People In A Costume. I Got A Lot Of Compliments Though

    Person in a pink clown costume with dramatic makeup and a hat, holding a gumball purse, showcasing Halloween costumes.

    j0obzzz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    My Friends Can’t Decide If My Costume Is The Best Or Worst They’ve Ever Seen. I’m Pearl Krabs As Pearl From The A24 Movie

    Creative Halloween costume featuring a person in a red dress with a mesh laundry basket and axe prop outdoors.

    ThrowRA_thebigbaddo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    I've Always Wanted To Do A Couples Costume

    Two people wearing genius Halloween costumes outside at night, one holding a bucket and the other in a Vote for Pedro shirt.

    Santanalala Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Poor Unfortunate Soul! Me For Halloween Yesterday, In Tiffany’s (After Tea) And At Work.

    Woman in a genius Halloween costume inspired by Ursula, wearing an octopus skirt and carrying Flounder plush toys indoors.

    Pats-and-Eds Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Ethereal Elf

    Young woman in a genius Halloween costume wearing a brown corset dress and golden accessories by a window with plants outdoors.

    curious_cotton1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    "Mars Attacks! Ack! Ack! Ack"

    Person recreating a genius Halloween costume with blonde beehive hair and half-face zombie makeup holding a red prop.

    Martian Girl - Mars Attacks - 1996 film directed by Tim Burton.

    Fobanana_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!