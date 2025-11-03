ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween may have just passed, but Ryan Pagelow’s Buni comics are keeping the spooky season alive with autumn- and Halloween-themed strips. Known for mixing adorable characters with darkly funny twists, Pagelow turns pumpkins, falling leaves, and mischievous ghosts into stories full of unexpected twists and laughs.

These seasonal comics are a perfect way to enjoy the magic of autumn a little longer. With his wordless, whimsical style, Pagelow makes each strip easy to enjoy for fans of all ages, proving once again why Buni has captured the hearts of readers around the world.

More info: Instagram | bunicomic.com | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com