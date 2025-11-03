74 Cute Yet Darkly Funny Buni Comics For Anyone Still Feeling The Halloween SpiritInterview With Artist
Halloween may have just passed, but Ryan Pagelow’s Buni comics are keeping the spooky season alive with autumn- and Halloween-themed strips. Known for mixing adorable characters with darkly funny twists, Pagelow turns pumpkins, falling leaves, and mischievous ghosts into stories full of unexpected twists and laughs.
These seasonal comics are a perfect way to enjoy the magic of autumn a little longer. With his wordless, whimsical style, Pagelow makes each strip easy to enjoy for fans of all ages, proving once again why Buni has captured the hearts of readers around the world.
Autumn provides a rich backdrop for Pagelow’s playful imagination, offering seasonal motifs that he turns into whimsical and often twisted comics. “Sometimes I can get ideas from the different seasons. For example, during the fall months, I try to write comics about falling leaves, Halloween, monsters, and pumpkins”. By drawing inspiration from the sights and moods of the season, Pagelow is able to give familiar imagery a fresh, unexpected twist that feels both festive and uniquely Buni.
Halloween, in particular, allows for a perfect mix of cute and dark, a hallmark of Pagelow’s style. From mischievous ghosts to slightly spooky treats, the holiday offers endless opportunities to subvert expectations. “Balancing cuteness with dark and twisted elements is tricky. The easiest way is to have cute objects like a cupcake or an ice cream cone have a dark ending, or vice versa”. This playful tension keeps readers guessing and enhances the humor that lies just beneath the surface of his adorable illustrations.
For readers, these fall-inspired comics extend the magic of the season while staying true to Buni’s signature mix of charm and surprise. Pagelow reflects on the joy of creating comics year-round: “I mostly create Buni comics for myself since it’s like a chill daily meditation. But the fact that other people like to look at my surreal drawings and share them does help me to keep doing it”.