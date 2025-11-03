ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween may have just passed, but Ryan Pagelow’s Buni comics are keeping the spooky season alive with autumn- and Halloween-themed strips. Known for mixing adorable characters with darkly funny twists, Pagelow turns pumpkins, falling leaves, and mischievous ghosts into stories full of unexpected twists and laughs.

These seasonal comics are a perfect way to enjoy the magic of autumn a little longer. With his wordless, whimsical style, Pagelow makes each strip easy to enjoy for fans of all ages, proving once again why Buni has captured the hearts of readers around the world.

More info: Instagram | bunicomic.com | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com

#1

Pumpkin character choosing Halloween costume and trick-or-treating, featured in cute darkly funny Buni comics.

bunicomic Report

Autumn provides a rich backdrop for Pagelow’s playful imagination, offering seasonal motifs that he turns into whimsical and often twisted comics. “Sometimes I can get ideas from the different seasons. For example, during the fall months, I try to write comics about falling leaves, Halloween, monsters, and pumpkins”. By drawing inspiration from the sights and moods of the season, Pagelow is able to give familiar imagery a fresh, unexpected twist that feels both festive and uniquely Buni.
    #2

    Cute yet darkly funny Buni comic showing Earth on fire preparing a Halloween costume for space planet trick-or-treaters.

    bunicomic Report

    #3

    Zombie cartoon character filling a grave with water, then relaxing in it like a pool in a darkly funny buni comic.

    bunicomic Report

    Halloween, in particular, allows for a perfect mix of cute and dark, a hallmark of Pagelow’s style. From mischievous ghosts to slightly spooky treats, the holiday offers endless opportunities to subvert expectations. “Balancing cuteness with dark and twisted elements is tricky. The easiest way is to have cute objects like a cupcake or an ice cream cone have a dark ending, or vice versa”. This playful tension keeps readers guessing and enhances the humor that lies just beneath the surface of his adorable illustrations.
    #4

    Buni comics showing a witch offering free poison samples to a curious black and white character in a darkly funny Halloween scene.

    bunicomic Report

    #5

    Buni comic panels showing a bunny swimming from a shark fin, then a witch flying on a broomstick in the water behind it.

    bunicomic Report

    For readers, these fall-inspired comics extend the magic of the season while staying true to Buni’s signature mix of charm and surprise. Pagelow reflects on the joy of creating comics year-round: “I mostly create Buni comics for myself since it’s like a chill daily meditation. But the fact that other people like to look at my surreal drawings and share them does help me to keep doing it”.

    #6

    Buni comics showing cute yet darkly funny characters in humorous Halloween-themed scenes with leaves and starfish.

    bunicomic Report

    #7

    Witch flying on broomstick struggles as another witch with dark humor uses a skateboard in a cute Buni comic.

    bunicomic Report

    #8

    Cute darkly funny Buni comic showing an iron turning a cloth into a ghost costume with a Halloween vibe.

    bunicomic Report

    #9

    Cute yet darkly funny Buni comic showing a vampire taking a selfie that turns into a spooky image on the phone screen.

    bunicomic Report

    #10

    Frankenstein character digging a grave, emerging muscular, in darkly funny Buni Halloween comic panels.

    bunicomic Report

    #11

    Buni comic shows a person in a pink unicorn costume overwhelmed by a wave of Halloween candy on a sidewalk at night.

    bunicomic Report

    #12

    Buni comic showing a bunny disappointed by empty toilet paper, then watching Halloween party with costumed characters.

    bunicomic Report

    #13

    Buni comic showing a witch choosing a broom and flying away in a cute yet darkly funny Halloween comic strip.

    bunicomic Report

    #14

    Three cute yet darkly funny Buni comic zombies shaking hands and carrying boxes near a freshly dug grave at night.

    bunicomic Report

    #15

    Witch tasting a potion made from frogs in a humorous, cute yet darkly funny Buni comic strip.

    bunicomic Report

    #16

    Buni comic showing cute yet darkly funny Halloween trick-or-treaters visiting a house with candy and costumes.

    bunicomic Report

    #17

    Buni comic panels showing a bunny using a Ouija board to communicate with a ghost in a dark Halloween-themed setting.

    bunicomic Report

    #18

    Ryan Pagelow’s Funniest Halloween Comics That Mix Creepy, Cute, And Clever Humor

    bunicomic Report

    #19

    Buni comic panels showing a mummy unwraps its bandages in a darkly funny Halloween-themed scene.

    bunicomic Report

    #20

    Darkly funny Buni comic featuring a skeleton demon relaxing in a bubble bath and surrounded by hooded figures in a ritual.

    bunicomic Report

    #21

    Comic panels of cute yet darkly funny Buni skeleton characters interacting with dinosaur bones in a museum setting.

    bunicomic Report

    #22

    Buni comic panels showing a rabbit startled by a broken vase and angry ghosts in a Halloween-themed scene.

    bunicomic Report

    #23

    Buni comic strip showing leaves reacting to a sneeze and one turning orange, featuring cute yet darkly funny Halloween spirit.

    bunicomic Report

    #24

    Darkly funny Buni comic shows bear funeral with ghost rising and a playful “It’s a boy!” celebration in the sky with party hats.

    bunicomic Report

    #25

    Skeleton eating candy from a bowl in a buni comic, showcasing cute yet darkly funny Halloween spirit.

    bunicomic Report

    #26

    Cartoon vampire with vampire teeth from Buni comics visiting dentist and walking outside with bunny at night, cute dark humor.

    bunicomic Report

    #27

    Buni comic featuring a character encountering a creepy spider and entering a spooky bathroom with cobwebs.

    bunicomic Report

    #28

    Vampire sleeps in coffin, phone glows brightly, causing comic skeleton fire in darkly funny Buni Halloween comic.

    bunicomic Report

    #29

    Grim Reaper playing flute, walking through autumn leaves, with bunny watching in a cute darkly funny Buni comic.

    bunicomic Report

    #30

    Witch cooking a spooky potion in a cauldron, followed by tired characters tasting her darkly funny Buni comic creation.

    bunicomic Report

    #31

    Vampire character in Buni comic making a darkly funny Halloween drink, featuring cute yet spooky Halloween spirit humor.

    bunicomic Report

    #32

    Cute yet darkly funny Buni comic showing ghosts interacting with a coffin and a ceiling fan in a humorous Halloween scene.

    bunicomic Report

    #33

    Two witches with brooms talk on a sidewalk while another witch drives a broomstick car in a darkly funny Buni comic.

    bunicomic Report

    #34

    Zombie character feeding a baby from a jar in a darkly funny Buni comic with Halloween spirit themes.

    bunicomic Report

    #35

    Buni comic panels showing a scarecrow attracting crows, then transforming into a smiling pink-dressed figure in a cornfield.

    bunicomic Report

    #36

    Buni comic panels showing a witch visiting a plastic surgery clinic, humorously transforming her face after surgery.

    bunicomic Report

    #37

    Cute darkly funny Buni comic panels showing a vampire character buying and drinking a bottle labeled Blood Life.

    bunicomic Report

    #38

    Buni comics showing a playful rabbit in autumn leaves with a dark Halloween twist featuring a sinister tree and bones.

    bunicomic Report

    #39

    Cute Buni comics show a pink unicorn trick-or-treater facing a darkly funny Halloween moment at the door.

    bunicomic Report

    #40

    Buni comic strip shows a playful bunny startled by a falling leaf, which turns out to be a mischievous, darkly funny tree.

    bunicomic Report

    #41

    Buni comics showing cute yet darkly funny vampire characters outside and hanging upside down as bats underground.

    bunicomic Report

    #42

    Buni comic panels showing a vampire yawning, making coffee, drinking it enthusiastically, and then coughing.

    bunicomic Report

    #43

    Buni comic strip showing a vampire overwhelmed by glowing insects, then rescued by bunny characters in a darkly funny Halloween scene.

    bunicomic Report

    #44

    Buni comic featuring a cute vampire character with darkly funny Halloween spirit in four-panel cartoon style.

    bunicomic Report

    #45

    Cute yet darkly funny Buni comic showing Halloween spirit with characters trick-or-treating in ghost costumes at night.

    bunicomic Report

    #46

    Buni comic shows a bunny encountering a mummy, leading to a humorous tangled mess at the store checkout.

    bunicomic Report

    #47

    Zombie-like characters carrying dead creature heads in a darkly funny Halloween comic from Buni Comics.

    bunicomic Report

    #48

    Buni comic panels show cute yet darkly funny characters reading a science and zombie-themed book titled Big Noggins.

    bunicomic Report

    #49

    Two black-and-white buni characters enter a haunted house with Halloween pumpkins in this cute yet darkly funny Buni comic.

    bunicomic Report

    #50

    Cute Buni comic showing a squirrel turning into an angry, panting tree after drinking chlorophyll in a Halloween-themed comic.

    bunicomic Report

    #51

    Buni comic shows a bunny scared of Halloween spooky spider and mummy in dark room with cobwebs.

    bunicomic Report

    #52

    Buni comic showing a darkly funny Halloween moment with a rabbit taking a photo that reveals a skeleton figure.

    bunicomic Report

    #53

    Buni comics show a darkly funny Halloween scene with a bride pushing a zombie in a wheelbarrow and a shocked Frankenstein.

    bunicomic Report

    #54

    Buni comic strip showing a rabbit happily dreaming about fall leaves then facing a dark, windy autumn scene.

    bunicomic Report

    #55

    Cute yet darkly funny Buni comic shows green zombies being scared away from math club by bear students inside gym room.

    bunicomic Report

    #56

    Buni comic panels showing a rabbit noticing a falling leaf and a blurred figure in Halloween costume running by.

    bunicomic Report

    #57

    Pumpkin-headed figure in a pumpkin sleigh hunting pumpkins, with Buni comics and Halloween spirit characters nearby.

    bunicomic Report

    #58

    Cute yet darkly funny Buni comics show quirky candy and fruit characters trick-or-treating in Halloween costumes.

    bunicomic Report

    #59

    Buni comics featuring a fish creature stealing a goldfish tank and sleeping inside it at night.

    bunicomic Report

    #60

    Buni comic features a darkly funny Halloween scene with a rabbit falling into creepy leaves and a sinister pumpkin figure.

    bunicomic Report

    #61

    Buni comic featuring a cute black and white bunny surrounded by pumpkins in a darkly funny Halloween scene.

    bunicomic Report

    #62

    Buni comic with zombie eating brains and rabbit ordering carrot meal in darkly funny Halloween setting.

    bunicomic Report

    #63

    Two-panel Buni comic with animated trees exchanging money for falling autumn leaves in a darkly funny Halloween spirit style.

    bunicomic Report

    #64

    Darkly funny Buni comic shows vampire bunny biting a friend, then feeling sick and vomiting under a crescent moon.

    bunicomic Report

    #65

    Buni comic characters in darkly funny Halloween-themed scenes at a spooky party with costumes and drinks.

    bunicomic Report

    #66

    Buni comic panels showing a cave at night transforming a swarm of bats into a cute yet darkly funny Halloween butterfly.

    bunicomic Report

    #67

    Cartoon trees depicted as darkly funny Buni comics characters, showing expressions of struggle and fatigue in a grassy field.

    bunicomic Report

    #68

    Sun character reading in a chair startled by a creepy dark leaf figure checking a watch in a darkly funny Buni comic.

    bunicomic Report

    #69

    Buni comic with a bunny on a bench under a tree that throws leaves, showing cute yet darkly funny Halloween spirit.

    bunicomic Report

    #70

    Buni comics showing cartoon zombies watching a horror movie and cute animals playing outdoors in a Halloween spirit style.

    bunicomic Report

    #71

    Cute and darkly funny Buni comic panels showing a rabbit and a leaf character in autumn and Halloween spirit.

    bunicomic Report

    #72

    Buni comics featuring a tree getting a haircut with darkly funny and cute Halloween spirit humor.

    bunicomic Report

    #73

    Buni comic panels showing a cute, darkly funny Halloween scene with ghost, tentacles, and scared bunny in bed.

    bunicomic Report

    #74

    Buni comic strip showing a rabbit eating a hotdog while ghostly animal spirits appear, blending cute and darkly funny Halloween themes.

    bunicomic Report

